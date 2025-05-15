logo
WAR ON GAZA
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by a Ben-Gurion University professor.
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
The Gulf-US summit was held in Riyadh during Trump’s current regional tour.
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Supported by Amnesty, Human Rights Watch, Oxfam and others, the Palestinian rights association Al Haq is seeking a court order to stop the government's export of UK-made components for Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
A key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakes
Issam Ahmed
‘No applause for genocide’: Eurovision 2025 faces backlash over Israel’s inclusion
Israel grants property rights to illegal settlers in occupied West Bank
Dozens of children die of malnutrition in Gaza due to Israeli aid blockade since March: WHO
The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence
Top Hollywood actors sign open letter condemning Gaza genocide as Cannes opens
Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but will Israel listen?
American Catholics call on first US Pope to go to Gaza
01:41
UN calls Israel aid distribution plan “cynical sideshow”
01:09
Israel kills Palestinian journalist at Gaza hospital
00:00
Palestinian fishermen injured by targeted Israeli gunfire
00:25
'My cause will live on' – Who was Gaza journalist Hassan Eslayeh killed in Israeli hospital strike?
Gaza’s official death toll may be grossly underestimated
Amnesty, rights groups sue UK for enabling Israel's Gaza genocide
Gaza faces 'critical risk of famine': UN, NGO-backed monitor
Why Randy Fine’s hatred towards Palestinians doesn’t make headlines in the West
The Jewish Republican faces little backlash for his hateful remarks against Palestinians, while pro-Palestinian activists face censure and detention.
Calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision 2025 are growing
Israeli president's visit triggers protests in Berlin
Demonstrators slam German President Steinmeier’s red carpet welcome, demand end to Israel's genocidal military campaign in Gaza.
Husam Maarouf
Ben-Gvir was called a war criminal in New York, his prisons prove it
When Israel’s far-right security minister was heckled in the US, the world got a glimpse of his reputation. But for Palestinians, especially those subjected to his prison regime, the charge of war criminal isn’t an insult — it’s a fact.
Ahmed Najar
Gaza today is no less than a Nazi concentration camp
Fawaz Turki
Israel’s hubris and its inexorable march towards self-destruction
By Ahmed Najar
The West made a mockery of democracy. Now the joke is on them.
By Ahmed Najar
Israel’s 'ceasefire' was only a smokescreen for escalation
After 77 years of displacement, Falasteen demands you look
As institutions stay silent, a Palestinian artist fills Central Saint Martins with the imagery of occupation, memory, and refusal, insisting the Nakba never ended.
World's top wealth fund excludes Israeli firm over West Bank settlement support
Norway's sovereign wealth fund has removed the Israeli company Paz Retail and Energy from its portfolio for supplying fuel to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu says time to end American military aid after direct US-Hamas talks
Trump cut off direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, believing that he is manipulating him, according to recent media reports.
