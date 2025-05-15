Ben-Gvir was called a war criminal in New York, his prisons prove it Ben-Gvir was called a war criminal in New York, his prisons prove it

When Israel's far-right security minister was heckled in the US, the world got a glimpse of his reputation. But for Palestinians, especially those subjected to his prison regime, the charge of war criminal isn't an insult — it's a fact.