Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by a Ben-Gurion University professor.
A key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakes
Dozens of children die of malnutrition in Gaza due to Israeli aid blockade since March: WHO
The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence
Top Hollywood actors sign open letter condemning Gaza genocide as Cannes opens
Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but will Israel listen?
American Catholics call on first US Pope to go to GazaAmerican Catholics call on first US Pope to go to Gaza
01:41
UN calls Israel aid distribution plan “cynical sideshow”UN calls Israel aid distribution plan “cynical sideshow”
01:09
Israel kills Palestinian journalist at Gaza hospitalIsrael kills Palestinian journalist at Gaza hospital
00:00
Palestinian fishermen injured by targeted Israeli gunfirePalestinian fishermen injured by targeted Israeli gunfire
00:25
Why Randy Fine’s hatred towards Palestinians doesn’t make headlines in the WestWhy Randy Fine’s hatred towards Palestinians doesn’t make headlines in the West
The Jewish Republican faces little backlash for his hateful remarks against Palestinians, while pro-Palestinian activists face censure and detention.The Jewish Republican faces little backlash for his hateful remarks against Palestinians, while pro-Palestinian activists face censure and detention.
Israeli president's visit triggers protests in BerlinIsraeli president's visit triggers protests in Berlin
Demonstrators slam German President Steinmeier’s red carpet welcome, demand end to Israel's genocidal military campaign in Gaza.Demonstrators slam German President Steinmeier’s red carpet welcome, demand end to Israel's genocidal military campaign in Gaza.
Ben-Gvir was called a war criminal in New York, his prisons prove it
When Israel’s far-right security minister was heckled in the US, the world got a glimpse of his reputation. But for Palestinians, especially those subjected to his prison regime, the charge of war criminal isn’t an insult — it’s a fact.When Israel’s far-right security minister was heckled in the US, the world got a glimpse of his reputation. But for Palestinians, especially those subjected to his prison regime, the charge of war criminal isn’t an insult — it’s a fact.
After 77 years of displacement, Falasteen demands you lookAfter 77 years of displacement, Falasteen demands you look
As institutions stay silent, a Palestinian artist fills Central Saint Martins with the imagery of occupation, memory, and refusal, insisting the Nakba never ended.As institutions stay silent, a Palestinian artist fills Central Saint Martins with the imagery of occupation, memory, and refusal, insisting the Nakba never ended.
World's top wealth fund excludes Israeli firm over West Bank settlement supportWorld's top wealth fund excludes Israeli firm over West Bank settlement support
Norway's sovereign wealth fund has removed the Israeli company Paz Retail and Energy from its portfolio for supplying fuel to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.Norway's sovereign wealth fund has removed the Israeli company Paz Retail and Energy from its portfolio for supplying fuel to illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Netanyahu says time to end American military aid after direct US-Hamas talksNetanyahu says time to end American military aid after direct US-Hamas talks
Trump cut off direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, believing that he is manipulating him, according to recent media reports.Trump cut off direct contact with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, believing that he is manipulating him, according to recent media reports.