Splitting China-Russia ‘no limits’ partnership will be difficult for US

The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence
Nearly 80 years after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Israel’s current assault on Gaza and the occupied West Bank marks a new unparalleled phase of mass violence, destruction, and illegal annexation.
Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but will Israel listen?
Despite the occasional headlines, Kashmir is a forgotten story
An outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyranny
By Ziyad Motala
Pakistan-India conflict demands urgent global diplomatic pushPakistan-India conflict demands urgent global diplomatic push
Strong diplomatic efforts from world powers, including the US, China, and Russia, can stop an all-out war between the two nuclear-armed nations.
India and Pakistan on the brink: The global stakes of a South Asian showdownAs tensions escalate between nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan, regional dynamics, absent diplomacy, and great power disengagement risk triggering a wider catastrophe. A regional solution may be the last hope to avert disaster.
By Shuja Nawaz
Gaza today is no less than a Nazi concentration camp'I know the weight of these words. I don't write them lightly. I write them because I'm tired of euphemisms. Tired of pretending this is a conflict when it is clearly a massacre.'
