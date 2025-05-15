Splitting China-Russia ‘no limits’ partnership will be difficult for US

logo
OPINION
The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence
Nearly 80 years after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Israel’s current assault on Gaza and the occupied West Bank marks a new unparalleled phase of mass violence, destruction, and illegal annexation.
Zena Al Tahhan
Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but will Israel listen?
Despite Trump urging de-escalation after Israeli-American Edan Alexander's release, Israel's Gaza offensive intensifies, casting doubt on US influence and worsening the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians.
By Ahmed Najar
Despite the occasional headlines, Kashmir is a forgotten story
For seven decades, the world has only thrown passing glances at Kashmir even as the people of the Muslim-majority region face death and dismemberment on an unprecedented scale.
By Anuradha Bhasin
An outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyranny
Long revered as a beacon of liberty, the American Constitution has become a vessel of impunity – empowering an imperial presidency that shields corruption and leaves the country an outlier among democracies.
By Ziyad Motala
Pakistan-India conflict demands urgent global diplomatic push
Strong diplomatic efforts from world powers, including the US, China, and Russia, can stop an all-out war between the two nuclear-armed nations.
By Amir Zia
India and Pakistan on the brink: The global stakes of a South Asian showdown
By Shuja Nawaz
Behind The Headlines
Iran's economy declined sharply in two decades. Now it is staring into an abyss.
Ata ŞahitAta Şahit
Behind Israel’s policy of 'protecting' Syrian Druze
Tuba YildizTuba Yildiz
India’s lawfare in Kashmir mirrors Israel’s settler colonial playbook
Nasir QadriNasir Qadri
What keeps bringing India and Pakistan to the verge of war?
By Amir Zia
ASEAN caught in the crossfire as big brothers US and China battle for trade supremacy
By Steve On
Rise of the military machine: How AI is setting the pace of war
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
Ben-Gvir was called a war criminal in New York, his prisons prove it
By Husam Maarouf
Trump’s first 100 days - fast, furious, and floundering
By Todd Belt
Splitting China-Russia ‘no limits’ partnership will be difficult for US
By Emil Avdaliani
Gaza today is no less than a Nazi concentration camp
Gaza today is no less than a Nazi concentration camp‘I know the weight of these words. I don’t write them lightly. I write them because I’m tired of euphemisms. Tired of pretending this is a conflict when it is clearly a massacre.’
By Ahmed Najar
Spotlight
Ata Şahit
Where do China and Russia stand as US, Iran restart nuclear talks?
9 min read
Where do China and Russia stand as US, Iran restart nuclear talks?
Farhan Bokhari
Pakistan and Bangladesh: A thaw begins after decades of frosty relations
6 min read
Pakistan and Bangladesh: A thaw begins after decades of frosty relations
Dr Kadir Temiz
US-China tariff war is not just about trade, it’s a classic power struggle
7 min read
US-China tariff war is not just about trade, it’s a classic power struggle
Ozan Ahmet Cetin
Ghibli gives us the AI big picture. And it’s both beautiful and scary.
7 min read
Ghibli gives us the AI big picture. And it’s both beautiful and scary.
