Qatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signedQatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signed
In the aviation field, Qatar finalised a major agreement of over $200 billion to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing.In the aviation field, Qatar finalised a major agreement of over $200 billion to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing.
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg tells US President Donald Trump at the signing ceremony that "it's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good".Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg tells US President Donald Trump at the signing ceremony that "it's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good".
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pactChina and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China pledges $9.2 billion in credit as Colombia enters the Belt and Road Initiative, reshaping regional dynamics in Latin America.China pledges $9.2 billion in credit as Colombia enters the Belt and Road Initiative, reshaping regional dynamics in Latin America.
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
US President Donald Trump announced that the decades-long US sanctions regime on Syria will end soon, allowing the war-ravaged country to integrate into the international system.US President Donald Trump announced that the decades-long US sanctions regime on Syria will end soon, allowing the war-ravaged country to integrate into the international system.
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effectUS and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Markets showed mixed reactions after the US and China reached a trade truce, reducing tariffs and calming immediate fears.Markets showed mixed reactions after the US and China reached a trade truce, reducing tariffs and calming immediate fears.
Opinion
ASEAN caught in the crossfire as big brothers US and China battle for trade supremacy
The small Asian nations need both Beijing and Washington for their economic survival. The forthcoming ASEAN summit is expected to provide a roadmap.The small Asian nations need both Beijing and Washington for their economic survival. The forthcoming ASEAN summit is expected to provide a roadmap.
Trump secures $600B Saudi investment pledge on Gulf tourTrump secures $600B Saudi investment pledge on Gulf tour
"I really believe we like each other a lot," US President Donald Trump says during a meeting with the Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman"I really believe we like each other a lot," US President Donald Trump says during a meeting with the Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
China presents a united front with Latin America, aiming to counter Trump's trade warChina presents a united front with Latin America, aiming to counter Trump's trade war
Beijing announces major investments and cooperation plans with Latin America, seeking stronger alliances as a counterweight to global trade tensions.Beijing announces major investments and cooperation plans with Latin America, seeking stronger alliances as a counterweight to global trade tensions.