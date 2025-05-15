logo
BIZTECH
Qatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signed
In the aviation field, Qatar finalised a major agreement of over $200 billion to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing.
Qatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signed
Qatar inks $200B deal to buy Boeing jets during Trump visit
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg tells US President Donald Trump at the signing ceremony that "it's the largest order of jets in the history of Boeing, that's good".
Qatar inks $200B deal to buy Boeing jets during Trump visit
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China pledges $9.2 billion in credit as Colombia enters the Belt and Road Initiative, reshaping regional dynamics in Latin America.
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
US President Donald Trump announced that the decades-long US sanctions regime on Syria will end soon, allowing the war-ravaged country to integrate into the international system.
AI & You | Storyteller
AI & You | Storyteller
Should Skype’s shutdown remind us that tech waits for no one?
Should Skype’s shutdown remind us that tech waits for no one?
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Markets showed mixed reactions after the US and China reached a trade truce, reducing tariffs and calming immediate fears.
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Opinion
opinion
author
Steve On
ASEAN caught in the crossfire as big brothers US and China battle for trade supremacy
The small Asian nations need both Beijing and Washington for their economic survival. The forthcoming ASEAN summit is expected to provide a roadmap.
author
Ozan Ahmet Cetin
Ghibli gives us the AI big picture. And it’s both beautiful and scary.
author
Nadim Siraj
Illusion of power: Trump’s war cry can’t loosen China’s grip on US economy
80 years after Auschwitz: Milking the Holocaust but ignoring Israel’s genocide
By Zena Al Tahhan
The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence
Trump secures $600B Saudi investment pledge on Gulf tour
"I really believe we like each other a lot," US President Donald Trump says during a meeting with the Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Trump secures $600B Saudi investment pledge on Gulf tour
China presents a united front with Latin America, aiming to counter Trump's trade war
Beijing announces major investments and cooperation plans with Latin America, seeking stronger alliances as a counterweight to global trade tensions.
China presents a united front with Latin America, aiming to counter Trump's trade war
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us