Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
Qatar slams Israel, says Tel Aviv not interested in Gaza ceasefire
Revisting the Nakba
The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel's war on Palestine surpasses all past violence
Nearly 80 years after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Israel’s current assault on Gaza and the occupied West Bank marks a new unparalleled phase of mass violence, destruction, and illegal annexation.Nearly 80 years after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Israel’s current assault on Gaza and the occupied West Bank marks a new unparalleled phase of mass violence, destruction, and illegal annexation.
After 77 years of displacement, Falasteen demands you look
A key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakesA key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakes
Analysis: Trump’s outreach to Syria marks major policy shiftAnalysis: Trump’s outreach to Syria marks major policy shift
Trump’s reliance on regional heavyweights like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a calculated move.Trump’s reliance on regional heavyweights like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a calculated move.
From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on SyriaFrom Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBCIran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.
Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but will Israel listen?
Despite Trump urging de-escalation after Israeli-American Edan Alexander's release, Israel's Gaza offensive intensifies, casting doubt on US influence and worsening the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians.Despite Trump urging de-escalation after Israeli-American Edan Alexander's release, Israel's Gaza offensive intensifies, casting doubt on US influence and worsening the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians.
Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but will Israel listen?Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but will Israel listen?
Despite Trump urging de-escalation after Israeli-American Edan Alexander's release, Israel's Gaza offensive intensifies, casting doubt on US influence and worsening the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians.Despite Trump urging de-escalation after Israeli-American Edan Alexander's release, Israel's Gaza offensive intensifies, casting doubt on US influence and worsening the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians.
Turkish President Erdogan has stood by Syrian people: AlsharaaTurkish President Erdogan has stood by Syrian people: Alsharaa
"We will neither allow the division of Syria nor will we give space to the former regime's narratives aimed at fragmenting our people," President Alsharaa says."We will neither allow the division of Syria nor will we give space to the former regime's narratives aimed at fragmenting our people," President Alsharaa says.
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: reportIsrael expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by a Ben-Gurion University professor.The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by a Ben-Gurion University professor.
Qatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signedQatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signed
In the aviation field, Qatar finalised a major agreement of over $200 billion to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing.In the aviation field, Qatar finalised a major agreement of over $200 billion to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing.
American Catholics call on first US Pope to go to GazaAmerican Catholics call on first US Pope to go to Gaza
UN calls Israel aid distribution plan “cynical sideshow”UN calls Israel aid distribution plan “cynical sideshow”
Israel kills Palestinian journalist at Gaza hospitalIsrael kills Palestinian journalist at Gaza hospital
Palestinian fishermen injured by targeted Israeli gunfirePalestinian fishermen injured by targeted Israeli gunfire
Illegal Israeli settlers attack a Palestinian familyIllegal Israeli settlers attack a Palestinian family
Türkiye’s imprint on Russia-Ukraine peace talksTürkiye’s imprint on Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Terror group PKK disbands, lays down armsTerror group PKK disbands, lays down arms
Gaza’s official death toll may be grossly underestimatedGaza’s official death toll may be grossly underestimated
Calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision 2025 are growingCalls to exclude Israel from Eurovision 2025 are growing
