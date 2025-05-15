The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence

Nearly 80 years after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Israel’s current assault on Gaza and the occupied West Bank marks a new unparalleled phase of mass violence, destruction, and illegal annexation. Nearly 80 years after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Israel’s current assault on Gaza and the occupied West Bank marks a new unparalleled phase of mass violence, destruction, and illegal annexation.