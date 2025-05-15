logo
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Qatar slams Israel, says Tel Aviv not interested in Gaza ceasefire
Qatar slams Israel, says Tel Aviv not interested in Gaza ceasefire
an hour ago
Israel's Gaza attacks show no will for ceasefire: Qatar
2 hours ago
Congresswoman pushes for recognition of Palestinian Nakba in US
2 hours ago
US aid group to start work in Gaza by end of May
2 hours ago
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Revisting the Nakba
The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence
Nearly 80 years after the ethnic cleansing of Palestine, Israel’s current assault on Gaza and the occupied West Bank marks a new unparalleled phase of mass violence, destruction, and illegal annexation.
After 77 years of displacement, Falasteen demands you look
A key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakes
The Nakba was just the beginning; Israel’s war on Palestine surpasses all past violence
Analysis: Trump’s outreach to Syria marks major policy shift
Analysis: Trump’s outreach to Syria marks major policy shift
Trump’s reliance on regional heavyweights like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is a calculated move.
From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Ali Shamkhani, adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, says Tehran could sign the deal today if its conditions are met.
Iran could forego highly enriched uranium in deal with US, Khamenei aide tells NBC
Ahmed Najar
Trump urges Netanyahu to end Gaza war, but will Israel listen?
Despite Trump urging de-escalation after Israeli-American Edan Alexander's release, Israel's Gaza offensive intensifies, casting doubt on US influence and worsening the humanitarian crisis for Palestinians.
Anuradha Bhasin
Despite the occasional headlines, Kashmir is a forgotten story
Ziyad Motala
An outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyranny
By Amir Zia
Pakistan-India conflict demands urgent global diplomatic push
By Shuja Nawaz
India and Pakistan on the brink: The global stakes of a South Asian showdown
Turkish President Erdogan has stood by Syrian people: Alsharaa
"We will neither allow the division of Syria nor will we give space to the former regime's narratives aimed at fragmenting our people," President Alsharaa says.
Turkish President Erdogan has stood by Syrian people: Alsharaa
Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir, but India is not happy. Here’s why
Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir, but India is not happy. Here’s why
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
Türkiye’s macroeconomics and tech-transformation dominate agenda at finance summit
Türkiye’s macroeconomics and tech-transformation dominate agenda at finance summit
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
Kashmir back in focus after Trump averts major India-Pakistan war
Kashmir back in focus after Trump averts major India-Pakistan war
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
The buffer zone has a width of more than two kilometres and covers approximately 129 square kilometres, or roughly 35 percent of Gaza's area, according to data allegedly derived from satellite image analysis by a Ben-Gurion University professor.
Israel expanding Gaza buffer zone, now controls 35 percent: report
Qatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signed
In the aviation field, Qatar finalised a major agreement of over $200 billion to purchase jets from US manufacturer Boeing.
Qatari emir hails Trump's 'historic' visit, deals worth $1.2T signed
Fidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in Türkiye
Fidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in Türkiye
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says he will meet with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Syrian Foreign Minister Assad Hassan al Shaibani on Thursday, following an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Antalya.
Türkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputes
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses Ankara's readiness to contribute toward achieving a "lasting and sustainable solution".
Spain signs landmark deal with Türkiye to import, co-produce HURJET aircraft
Memorandum of understanding inked with Türkiye in Madrid includes plans to produce the infrastructure for the HURJET aircraft in Spain.
US reboots Syria policy in 'watershed moment' as Trump lifts sanctions
Analysts describe President Trump’s decision to lift all sanctions on Syria as a turning point that could reshape Middle East diplomacy, reignite regional cooperation, and offer Damascus a chance to rejoin the international fold.
Qatar inks $200B deal to buy Boeing jets during Trump visit
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
NATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talks
A pivotal week in diplomacy: Erdogan positions Türkiye as global power broker
A pivotal week in diplomacy: Erdogan positions Türkiye as global power broker
US lifts Syria sanctions for 'fresh start', says Trump after meeting Turkish, Saudi, Syrian leaders
US lifts Syria sanctions for 'fresh start', says Trump after meeting Turkish, Saudi, Syrian leaders
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Unapologetically afro: Zulaikha Patel’s ongoing fight for justice and identity
Unapologetically afro: Zulaikha Patel’s ongoing fight for justice and identity
American Catholics call on first US Pope to go to Gaza
01:41
UN calls Israel aid distribution plan “cynical sideshow”
01:09
Israel kills Palestinian journalist at Gaza hospital
00:00
Palestinian fishermen injured by targeted Israeli gunfire
00:25
Illegal Israeli settlers attack a Palestinian family
00:33
Israeli jets strike near Syrian presidential palace after Damascus secures key Druze deal
Israeli jets strike near Syrian presidential palace after Damascus secures key Druze deal
Largest known mass grave linked to Assad regime uncovered in Syria's Damascus: Media
Largest known mass grave linked to Assad regime uncovered in Syria's Damascus: Media
Ankara urges support for Syria’s political transition and sanctions relief
Ankara urges support for Syria’s political transition and sanctions relief
Governor of Syria's Daraa where the uprising started, looks to the world for reconstruction
Governor of Syria's Daraa where the uprising started, looks to the world for reconstruction
Türkiye’s imprint on Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Terror group PKK disbands, lays down arms
Gaza’s official death toll may be grossly underestimated
Calls to exclude Israel from Eurovision 2025 are growing
Daily News Brief | 14 May
02:46
Daily News Brief | 14 May
The Trump Tariff Effect
16:44
The Trump Tariff Effect
Hidden Bias of AI during Recruitment
05:53
Hidden Bias of AI during Recruitment
Cats That Rule the World
04:41
Cats That Rule the World
Run Wilma!
11:23
Run Wilma!
Gaza Cuisine: Flavours of Resilience
08:23
Gaza Cuisine: Flavours of Resilience
What makes food trendy?
09:43
What makes food trendy?
East Africa’s Speed
19:09
East Africa’s Speed
Bird Flu: Should we be worried?
06:56
Bird Flu: Should we be worried?
What does ‘From the River to the Sea’ mean?
07:36
What does ‘From the River to the Sea’ mean?
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
