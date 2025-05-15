The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
US lifts Syria sanctions for 'fresh start', says Trump after meeting Turkish, Saudi, Syrian leaders
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
Editor’s Picks
Australia’s naval procurement is under scrutiny after reports revealed that tugboats for the Royal Australian Navy were built in China, with some dismissing the security concerns as more political than practical amid rising geopolitical tensions.Australia’s naval procurement is under scrutiny after reports revealed that tugboats for the Royal Australian Navy were built in China, with some dismissing the security concerns as more political than practical amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist Party secures another term after an electoral victory, gaining momentum toward EU membership.Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist Party secures another term after an electoral victory, gaining momentum toward EU membership.
German authorities have dismantled the extremist "Kingdom of Germany" network and arrested four individuals, including three founders, in a series of raids.German authorities have dismantled the extremist "Kingdom of Germany" network and arrested four individuals, including three founders, in a series of raids.
Opinion
Iran's economy declined sharply in two decades. Now it is staring into an abyss.
A host of factors, including sanctions and political mismanagement, have left the Shiite-majority nation teetering on the edge of an economic catastrophe.A host of factors, including sanctions and political mismanagement, have left the Shiite-majority nation teetering on the edge of an economic catastrophe.
A host of factors, including sanctions and political mismanagement, have left the Shiite-majority nation teetering on the edge of an economic catastrophe.A host of factors, including sanctions and political mismanagement, have left the Shiite-majority nation teetering on the edge of an economic catastrophe.
Trump is leading a delegation of top CEOs through the Gulf region seeking major investment opportunities and arms deals with US allies.Trump is leading a delegation of top CEOs through the Gulf region seeking major investment opportunities and arms deals with US allies.
The Awami League is one of two major parties in Bangladesh, which has a fractious parliamentary democracy with a violent history of coups and political assassination.The Awami League is one of two major parties in Bangladesh, which has a fractious parliamentary democracy with a violent history of coups and political assassination.
Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation remark thrusts disputed region back onto the global stage — a move welcomed by Pakistan but met with discomfort in New Delhi.Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation remark thrusts disputed region back onto the global stage — a move welcomed by Pakistan but met with discomfort in New Delhi.