Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in global efforts to halt Russia-Ukraine war as both sides are expected to hold direct talks in the Turkish city of Istanbul.
US reboots Syria policy in 'watershed moment' as Trump lifts sanctions
Abhishek G Bhaya
Analysts describe President Trump’s decision to lift all sanctions on Syria as a turning point that could reshape Middle East diplomacy, reignite regional cooperation, and offer Damascus a chance to rejoin the international fold.
NATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talks
Mark Rutte says there is a "window of opportunity" to bring the Ukraine issue to "a better place," adds Türkiye "plays a big role here".
Fidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in Türkiye
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
Murat SofuogluMurat Sofuoglu
A pivotal week in diplomacy: Erdogan positions Türkiye as global power broker
Analysis: Trump’s outreach to Syria marks major policy shift
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
US lifts Syria sanctions for 'fresh start', says Trump after meeting Turkish, Saudi, Syrian leaders
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
China-built tugboats stir political storm in Australia
Australia’s naval procurement is under scrutiny after reports revealed that tugboats for the Royal Australian Navy were built in China, with some dismissing the security concerns as more political than practical amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Albania’s Edi Rama expected to win big as vote count nears end
Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist Party secures another term after an electoral victory, gaining momentum toward EU membership.
Authorities arrest members of far-right 'Kingdom of Germany' group
German authorities have dismantled the extremist "Kingdom of Germany" network and arrested four individuals, including three founders, in a series of raids.
Ata Şahit
Iran's economy declined sharply in two decades. Now it is staring into an abyss.
A host of factors, including sanctions and political mismanagement, have left the Shiite-majority nation teetering on the edge of an economic catastrophe.
Ata Şahit
Where do China and Russia stand as US, Iran restart nuclear talks?
Farhan Bokhari
Pakistan and Bangladesh: A thaw begins after decades of frosty relations
By Dr Kadir Temiz
US-China tariff war is not just about trade, it’s a classic power struggle
By Carol Malouf Khattab
Border demarcation raises hopes for reset in Lebanon–Syria ties
Trump, MBS hold talks as US president kicks off Mideast tour
Trump is leading a delegation of top CEOs through the Gulf region seeking major investment opportunities and arms deals with US allies.
Bangladesh bans former ruling party to take part in upcoming polls
The Awami League is one of two major parties in Bangladesh, which has a fractious parliamentary democracy with a violent history of coups and political assassination.
Kashmir back in focus after Trump averts major India-Pakistan war
Donald Trump's Kashmir mediation remark thrusts disputed region back onto the global stage — a move welcomed by Pakistan but met with discomfort in New Delhi.
