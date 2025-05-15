logo
Zelenskyy en route to Istanbul for direct talks with Russia; Trump, Putin unlikely to attend
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
The Russian president pointed to Istanbul as a potential venue for “direct talks” with Kiev. The Ukrainian leader swiftly responded by proposing a face-to-face meeting. Will the twain meet?
Murat SofuogluMurat Sofuoglu
Türkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputes
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses Ankara's readiness to contribute toward achieving a "lasting and sustainable solution".
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Hakan Fidan meets with Andrii Sybiha on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers meeting in Antalya, southern Türkiye.
Spain signs landmark deal with Türkiye to import, co-produce HURJET aircraft
Fidan prioritises fair burden-sharing at NATO talks in Türkiye
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
NATO chief praises Erdogan's leadership, highlights Türkiye's key role in Istanbul peace talks
From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
Türkiye’s macroeconomics and tech-transformation dominate agenda at finance summit
A pivotal week in diplomacy: Erdogan positions Türkiye as global power broker
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
‘I risked everything to find my voice,’ says Afghanistan's first woman rapper
Art, faith, and heritage intertwine at Islamic Arts Fair in Ankara
Art as resistance: Lina Abojaradeh’s creative struggle for Palestine and the oppressed
Teknofest in Northern Cyprus: A top-notch technology festival with diplomatic intent
Türkiye’s imprint on Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
“Spain’s interest in our defence industry is clear, and we aim to expand this cooperation also within the EU framework,” Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Fuat Oktay says.
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Shehbaz Sharif 'profoundly' touched by Erdogan’s 'strong expression of support and unwavering solidarity'.
Zelenskyy confirms readiness to meet Putin in Istanbul for talks on ceasefire
Ukraine’s president says he is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart in Ankara on Thursday.
Ahmet Yusuf Ozdemir
The Ankara Declaration is a new model for conflict resolution in Africa
Erdogan reiterates support for Russia-Ukraine ceasefire in talks with NATO chief
Talks in Istanbul to focus on sustainable settlement, territorial issues — Russia
UN human rights office welcomes possible Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
'I've also been working relentlessly to end the terrible bloodshed between Russia and Ukraine,' president says in Riyadh.
US lifting Syria sanctions after talks with Türkiye's Erdogan
"I will be ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance at greatness," says US President Trump.
