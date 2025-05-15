From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
Türkiye’s macroeconomics and tech-transformation dominate agenda at finance summit
A pivotal week in diplomacy: Erdogan positions Türkiye as global power broker
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air forceSpain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South AsiaPakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Zelenskyy confirms readiness to meet Putin in Istanbul for talks on ceasefireZelenskyy confirms readiness to meet Putin in Istanbul for talks on ceasefire
Trump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in IstanbulTrump expresses hope for 'good results' from Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
US lifting Syria sanctions after talks with Türkiye's ErdoganUS lifting Syria sanctions after talks with Türkiye's Erdogan
