After 77 years of displacement, Falasteen demands you look

FEATURES
As institutions stay silent, a Palestinian artist fills Central Saint Martins with the imagery of occupation, memory, and refusal, insisting the Nakba never ended.As institutions stay silent, a Palestinian artist fills Central Saint Martins with the imagery of occupation, memory, and refusal, insisting the Nakba never ended.
Spotlight
US President Donald Trump announced that the decades-long US sanctions regime on Syria will end soon, allowing the war-ravaged country to integrate into the international system.US President Donald Trump announced that the decades-long US sanctions regime on Syria will end soon, allowing the war-ravaged country to integrate into the international system.
Damascus remained under crippling US sanctions for more than four decades as the Baath regime committed human rights violations with impunity.Damascus remained under crippling US sanctions for more than four decades as the Baath regime committed human rights violations with impunity.
Through heirlooms and oral histories, Palestinian refugees continue to assert their identity and claim to a homeland they’ve never stopped remembering.Through heirlooms and oral histories, Palestinian refugees continue to assert their identity and claim to a homeland they’ve never stopped remembering.
By Issam Ahmed
The 2025 Finance Summit convened Türkiye’s top policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to address financial transformation amid global uncertainty.The 2025 Finance Summit convened Türkiye’s top policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to address financial transformation amid global uncertainty.
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
From drones to diplomacy, Türkiye's multi-front strategy has dismantled the PKK's power and ended its decades-long terrorism — not just through force, but by changing the conditions that allowed terror to take root.
By Tuncay Şahin
Behind The Headlines
Unapologetically afro: Zulaikha Patel's ongoing fight for justice and identity
From leading anti-racism protests at 13 to healing through storytelling, South African social justice activist and author Zulaikha Patel is redefining resistance, one voice—and one story—at a time.
