After 77 years of displacement, Falasteen demands you look
By Indlieb Farazi Saber
Spotlight
‘A unique opportunity’: The lifting of US sanctions and what it means for Syria
US President Donald Trump announced that the decades-long US sanctions regime on Syria will end soon, allowing the war-ravaged country to integrate into the international system.
By Murat Sofuoglu
From Assad to Alsharaa: Timeline of US sanctions on Syria
Damascus remained under crippling US sanctions for more than four decades as the Baath regime committed human rights violations with impunity.
A key, a necklace, a metal trunk: Dreams of returning home live on in Palestinian keepsakes
Through heirlooms and oral histories, Palestinian refugees continue to assert their identity and claim to a homeland they’ve never stopped remembering.
By Issam Ahmed
Türkiye’s macroeconomics and tech-transformation dominate agenda at finance summit
The 2025 Finance Summit convened Türkiye’s top policymakers, industry leaders, and academics to address financial transformation amid global uncertainty.
By Esra Karataş Alpay
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
Behind The Headlines
‘No applause for genocide’: Eurovision 2025 faces backlash over Israel’s inclusion
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Murat Sofuoglu
Israel grants property rights to illegal settlers in occupied West Bank
AI & You | Storyteller
‘I risked everything to find my voice,’ says Afghanistan's first woman rapper
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Israel’s expansionist project of wall building with Jordan tests limits of peace treaty
By Shefaa Qudah
Trump offers to mediate on Kashmir, but India is not happy. Here’s why
By Kazim Alam
Kashmir back in focus after Trump averts major India-Pakistan war
By Ahmed Almallahi
Art, faith, and heritage intertwine at Islamic Arts Fair in Ankara
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Unapologetically afro: Zulaikha Patel’s ongoing fight for justice and identity
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Spotlight
Abhishek G Bhaya
Art as resistance: Lina Abojaradeh’s creative struggle for Palestine and the oppressed
5 min read
Kazim Alam
How China built the J-10C, Pakistan’s fighter challenging India’s Rafale
5 min read
Massive India-Pakistan clash in skies involved 125 jets, largest dogfight since WW2
4 min read
Hamzah Rifaat
When war’s threat comes home to Pakistan
6 min read
