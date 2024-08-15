BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea sign deal on gas pipeline
Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea have signed a deal on gas pipeline during President Bola Tinubu's official visit to Equatorial Guinea.
The Nigeria-Equatorial Guinea agreement signed in Equatorial Guinea's capital Malabo covered legislative and regulatory measures for the gas pipeline.
August 15, 2024

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu and his counterpart from Equatorial Guinea President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo on Wednesday signed an agreement on the Gulf of Guinea Pipeline Project.

The agreement was signed in Equatorial Guinea's capital Malabo.

According to a statement from Nigerian presidency spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, the agreement signed in Equatorial Guinea's capital Malabo covered legislative and regulatory measures for the gas pipeline, establishment and operation, transit of natural gas, ownership of the gas pipeline, and general principles.

Tinubu, who is on a three-day official visit to Equatorial Guinea, said the signing of the agreement will open up new opportunities for gas exploration and employment.

'Solve problems ourselves'

The two leaders also discussed issues related to the creation of employment, food security, multilateral relations, and conflict resolution mechanisms on the continent.

"In the same way that Europe and America have kept themselves and found a solution for their conflicts, we have to look at both inadequate capital, industrialisation efforts, research and development programmes, and enlighten our people, navigate our way through problems," the Nigerian president said.

"Instead of the crisis and conflicts that we see in the (Democratic) Republic of Congo, and others, we have to look inwards to solve problems ourselves," he added.

Tinubu said the discussion with Equatorial Guinea's president also covered challenges of security, the African Continental Free Trade Area, and food security.

Permanent seat at UN Security Council

"We are all going for it. Within Africa and the African Union, we have resolved that we will work together to make sure that the solution to many of our problems in Africa comes from within," the president added.

Equatorial Guinea's president, for his part, emphasised the need to deepen cooperation with Nigeria across salient areas.

He said Africa's vision of having a permanent seat at the UN Security Council is vital for the development of the continent, affirming that Equatorial Guinea will work with Nigeria to realise the objective.

Bashir Mohammed, an International Affairs analyst, told Anadolu that the gas pipeline agreement will "foster the economy of the two countries by creating employment and improving the generation of income."

"The underdeveloped countries are now gearing up to come together and improve their economy to avoid over-dependence on the developed country's economy," Bashir added.

SOURCE:AA
