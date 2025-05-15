Mali judge expected to order reopening of Barrick mine under new managementMali judge expected to order reopening of Barrick mine under new management
A Malian judge is expected to order on Thursday the reopening of Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine under new management at the request of Mali's government.A Malian judge is expected to order on Thursday the reopening of Barrick Mining's Loulo-Gounkoto gold mine under new management at the request of Mali's government.
African countries with most IMF debtAfrican countries with most IMF debt
There are 91 countries globally that owe the International Monetary Fund (IMF) money, with Africa's 47 nations accounting for 52% of the countries in arrears.There are 91 countries globally that owe the International Monetary Fund (IMF) money, with Africa's 47 nations accounting for 52% of the countries in arrears.
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auctionSouth African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The Mediterranean Blue, which is a brand-new blue diamond recently mined from the legendary Cullinan mines of South Africa,The Mediterranean Blue, which is a brand-new blue diamond recently mined from the legendary Cullinan mines of South Africa,
Opinion
Kenya's finance minister says no new taxes in new financial year
Kenya's government will not impose new taxes or increase existing ones in this year's budget proposals, the country's finance minister has said.Kenya's government will not impose new taxes or increase existing ones in this year's budget proposals, the country's finance minister has said.
Kenya's finance minister says no new taxes in new financial yearKenya's finance minister says no new taxes in new financial year
Kenya's government will not impose new taxes or increase existing ones in this year's budget proposals, the country's finance minister has said.Kenya's government will not impose new taxes or increase existing ones in this year's budget proposals, the country's finance minister has said.
Sierra Leone's largest diamond miner shuts down, laying off more than 1,000 workersSierra Leone's largest diamond miner shuts down, laying off more than 1,000 workers
Koidu Limited, Sierra Leone's largest diamond producer, has halted operations and laid off nearly its entire local workforce of more than 1,000 employees.Koidu Limited, Sierra Leone's largest diamond producer, has halted operations and laid off nearly its entire local workforce of more than 1,000 employees.
Rebels in DR Congo order gold miner to halt operations in tax disputeRebels in DR Congo order gold miner to halt operations in tax dispute
Newly installed M23 governor of the South Kivu Province says Twangiza Mining must adapt to new regulations and pay taxes they have allegedly not been paying.Newly installed M23 governor of the South Kivu Province says Twangiza Mining must adapt to new regulations and pay taxes they have allegedly not been paying.
Moody's says tariffs may hit African banks through China slowdownMoody's says tariffs may hit African banks through China slowdown
Banks in Sub-Saharan Africa will not be directly impacted by US import tariffs, but "second round effects" could still bite, credit rating agency Moody's has said.Banks in Sub-Saharan Africa will not be directly impacted by US import tariffs, but "second round effects" could still bite, credit rating agency Moody's has said.