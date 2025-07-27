WORLD
Gaza death toll nears 60,000 as Israel continues its brutal war on Palestinians
At least 59,821 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, the health ministry said on Sunday.
Israel has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, since October 7, 2023. / Photo: Reuters
July 27, 2025

At least 59,821 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza since October 2023, the health ministry said on Sunday.

A ministry statement said that 88 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 374 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 144,851 in the Israeli onslaught.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

The ministry also noted that 11 Palestinians were killed and over 36 others injured while trying to get humanitarian aid in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed while seeking aid to 1,132, with over 7,521 others wounded, since May 27.

ICC's arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The Israeli army resumed its attacks on the Gaza on March 18 and has since killed 8,657 people and injured 32,810 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war on Gaza.

