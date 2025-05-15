Gabon transfers wife and son of former President Bongo to house arrestGabon transfers wife and son of former President Bongo to house arrest
The wife and son of Gabon's former President Ali Bongo Ondimba have been transferred from prison to house arrest.The wife and son of Gabon's former President Ali Bongo Ondimba have been transferred from prison to house arrest.
‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden
Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.
Opinion
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Uruguay's former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica loses his life to cancer, government announces.Uruguay's former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica loses his life to cancer, government announces.