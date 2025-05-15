logo
WORLD
Gabon transfers wife and son of former President Bongo to house arrest
The wife and son of Gabon's former President Ali Bongo Ondimba have been transferred from prison to house arrest.
‘No food, no water, just death’: Sudan’s tears become Chad’s burden
Chad strains under the weight of sheltering thousands of Sudanese refugees fleeing violence in their country.
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Uruguay's former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica loses his life to cancer, government announces.
Ziyad Motala
An outdated charter: How the US Constitution enables tyranny
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
