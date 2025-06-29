WORLD
2 min read
Iran asks UN Security Council to recognise Israel, US as 'initiators' of 12-day war
Iran has asked the UN Security Council to recognise Israel and the US as “initiators” of the recent attacks on Tehran.
Iran asks UN Security Council to recognise Israel, US as 'initiators' of 12-day war
The now eased Israel-Iran conflict escalated after Tel Aviv launched airstrikes on Tehran recently. / Photo: Reuters
June 29, 2025

Iran asked the UN Security Council on Sunday to recognise Israel and the US as the “initiators” of the recent attacks on the country.

“We solemnly request that the Security Council recognise the Israeli regime and the United States as the initiators of the act of aggression and their subsequent responsibility therefore including compensation and reparation,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

“The Security Council should also hold the aggressors accountable and prevent the recurrence of such heinous and serious crimes to enable it to maintain international peace and security,” the letter reads.

“It should be noted that political and military leaders who order an act of aggression are also individually liable for the international crime of aggression under customary international law.”

Deadly war

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on Iranian military, nuclear, and civilian sites, killing at least 606 people and injuring 5,332, according to Iran’s health ministry.

The US also bombed three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, in an escalation of the conflict.

Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes on Israel, killing at least 29 people and wounding more than 3,400, according to figures released by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
More than 40,000 children suffering 'acute malnutrition' in Sudan's North Darfur state
Mali sells gold seized from Canadian firm Barrick
Mali's Goita signs law approving extension of his transitional presidency
Côte d'Ivoire 'has sold' 850,000 tonnes of 2025/26 cocoa export contracts
Erdogan to Stocker: Opportunity to end Russia-Ukraine war should not be wasted
Eight people killed in Sudan paramilitary attack on shelter: Doctor
Trump asked five African leaders to accept migrants from US, Reuters reports
UN calls for 'immediate de-escalation' in Libya's capital
Kenyan police who shot man at close range during protests to face murder charge
Another Israeli soldier dies by suicide upon returning from Gaza
Slovakia president to train as soldier for two weeks
DRC-M23 talks headed in 'right direction': Diplomat
Nigeria military kills at least 24 Boko Haram terrorists
Somalia’s finance minister Bihi Egeh named Africa’s best
By Nuri Aden
Four richest Africans wealthier than half the continent – Oxfam
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us