Eurovision 2025 dey face backlash sake of say dem include Israel
As di international music contest dey head go im grand finale for Switzerland, di event dey face backlash over Israel inclusion, with accusations say dem dey ignore genocide.As di international music contest dey head go im grand finale for Switzerland, di event dey face backlash over Israel inclusion, with accusations say dem dey ignore genocide.
India media dey fight propaganda war against Pakistan
As tensions dey between India and Pakistan, one parallel conflict dey play out online. Indian media dey ramp up dia misinformation efforts.As tensions dey between India and Pakistan, one parallel conflict dey play out online. Indian media dey ramp up dia misinformation efforts.
Wetin Skype shutdown teach us about teknology?
Di video call service wey connect millions of pipo before smartphones take over our lives don stop operations.Di video call service wey connect millions of pipo before smartphones take over our lives don stop operations.
African women dey plant strategies to survive as climate change dey hit
African women wey some pipo dey sideline for agricultural decision-making dey lead di charge for di battle against climate change.African women wey some pipo dey sideline for agricultural decision-making dey lead di charge for di battle against climate change.
Stigma and oda tins dey make Africa mpox crisis worse
Mpox, wey one time dey confined to specific regions, don turn to continental crisis, as e dey spread fast as health authorities dey race against time to reduce im impact.Mpox, wey one time dey confined to specific regions, don turn to continental crisis, as e dey spread fast as health authorities dey race against time to reduce im impact.