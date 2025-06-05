About two million Muslims from all over di world go perform dis year Hajj for Saudi Arabia. One thing wey dey stand out na di way di pilgrims dey wear white cloth, wey dey make everywhere look like sea of white.

Hajj na di fifth pillar of Islam, afta Shahada (di declaration of faith), Salat (di five daily prayers), Zakat (to give charity from wetin person get) and Sawm (fasting during Ramadan).

As pilgrims wear di sacred white cloth wey dem dey call Ihram, dem dey start one spiritual journey of unity, equality, and devotion.

Ihram na di holy state wey Muslims go enter before dem fit perform Hajj. E involve to wear di white cloth, declare say dem wan do Hajj or Umrah, and follow di special rules and rituals. For dis state, pilgrims no fit do some things like cut dia hair or nails, and dem go focus on spiritual cleansing and devotion.

Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, one Islamic scholar for Nigeria, tok say di reason why pilgrims dey wear di white Ihram cloth dey based on wetin Islamic teachings talk.

Di Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) encourage people to dey wear white cloth because e dey represent purity and cleanliness, di scholar tok give TRT Afrika.

“Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) don talk say make we dey wear white cloth for life. E talk say: ‘wear white cloth and use am wrap una dead body,’” Sheikh Daurawa explain.

Dis Hadith show how important white cloth be for Islamic tradition. Di white cloth dey remind pilgrims of dia shared purpose, spiritual goal, and peace.

“White colour dey show cleanliness or dirtiness pass. If person wear white cloth, e go easy to see if di person clean or no clean,” Sheikh Daurawa tok. Dis one show di importance of purity and simplicity for di Ihram cloth.

Di Ihram cloth no dey show social status, wealth, or achievement for life. E dey show say all believers dey equal. Sheikh Daurawa tok say, “Di Ihram cloth na uniform wey no go allow person know who rich or who poor, or who be leader and who be follower.”

“If people fit wear dia normal cloth, some go wear royal cloth, some go wear cloth wey show say dem be leader, some go dress like scholar, and some go wear poor man cloth,” Daurawa tok. “But di Ihram cloth dey make everybody humble. Nobody go dey show off. E dey show say everybody dey equal for God eye, except by piety.”

Pilgrims dey wear di Ihram cloth before dem enter di state of Ihram. Dis one dey happen for Meeqat points around Mecca or for dia hotel if dem dey Mecca already, before or on di 8th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, wey be di day Hajj activities dey start well well. Dem go Mina dat day to sleep before dem go Mount Arafat di next morning.

Afta Hajj, pilgrims fit remove di Ihram cloth afta dem don stone di Jamarat (Aqaba Jamarah) and shave or trim dia hair for di 10th or 11th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. Dis one dey mark di end of di Ihram state, and dem fit wear dia normal cloth again. Some pilgrims dey keep di Ihram cloth as souvenir afta Hajj.

Di Ihram cloth dey remind pilgrims of spiritual cleansing and renewal. As dem dey do di Hajj rituals, di white cloth dey help dem focus on God.

Sheikh Daurawa tok say, “E dey remind dem of death and di day dem go stand before God.” Di Ihram cloth na simple, white, and seamless. For men, e dey include two pieces: Izār (lower cloth) wey dem dey tie for waist and Rida (upper cloth) wey dem dey put for shoulder, sometimes exposing di right shoulder.

Di design dey show simplicity, humility, and equality. For di Ihram state, pilgrims no fit hunt, cut hair or nails, or get sexual relations. Dem no fit argue, fight, or show pride. Men no fit cover dia shoulder or head, and both men and women must dey modest and humble, focusing on God.

Women dey wear loose, modest cloth wey cover dia body, except dia face and hands. Sheikh Daurawa tok say women fit choose dia cloth but e must follow di guidelines. “Islam dey respect women. Women fit wear wetin dem like, but no make-up, no perfume, and di cloth no suppose dey too attractive,” e explain.

Di exposure of di right shoulder get history. Sheikh Daurawa explain say during Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) time, some non-Muslims dey spread rumour say di companions wey migrate from Mecca to Medina don weak. To show say dem dey strong, Prophet Muhammad instruct dem to expose dia right shoulder and move fast for di first three rounds of di Kaaba circumambulation.

Dis practice still dey today, and e dey show di companions’ endurance and faith. Di Ihram cloth dey remind pilgrims say dem dey equal, no matter dia skin colour, race, or status. As Sheikh Daurawa tok, “People dey equal for Allah eye, except by piety.”

Di Ihram cloth na symbol of spiritual devotion, unity, and di journey to grow spiritually. As pilgrims wear di white cloth, dem dey prepare for di life-changing experience wey Hajj dey bring.