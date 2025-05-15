logo
POLITICS
UN call for ceasefire as wahala dey shele for Libya
Libyan media say dem suspend flights for Mitiga airport sake of di wahala wey dey happun, while Education Ministry don suspend classes for schools .
Trump Arab padi work quietly to get Alexander free — sources
Current estimate show say 59 captives still dey for Gaza, and dem believe say 21 of dem still dey alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians dey prison for Israel.
US church no gree settle white South Africans wey relocate
Di Episcopal Church say dem go end dia refugee resettlement program wit di US goment instead of follow order to help resettle di white South Africans.
Opinion
How di US Constitution dey enable tyranny
Di American Constitution wey pipo dey respect for long as symbol of freedom don turn to something wey some dey use do anyhow.
Goods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of Africa
Rise of di military machine: How AI dey set pace of war
Dem call Ben-Gvir war criminal for New York, im prisons prove am
E go hard for USA to break di partnership between China and Russia
Who be Gaza journalist Eslayeh wey dem kill for Israeli strike?
Di CPJ say at least 178 journalists and media workers don die for Gaza, di occupied West Bank, Israel and Lebanon since di war start.
Top Hollywood actors sign letter wey condemn Gaza genocide
Di signatories follow include Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and Spanish actor Javier Bardem.
