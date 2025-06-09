How children pray Eid al-Adha for Gaza with all di damage
WAR FOR GAZA
1 minit wey yu go read
How children pray Eid al-Adha for Gaza with all di damageDi Palestinians no dey fear and dem perform Eid al-Adha prayer as Israel dey continue dia carnage for di blockaded enclave.
Palestinians celebrate eid inside grief as Israel dey continue dia kill-kill / AA
9 Jun 2025

Helpless Palestinians for Gaza don do Eid al-Adha prayer among di ruins wey Israel 18-month attack don cause.

Di people for di blockaded Gaza welcome di Muslim holy festival wit plenty sorrow as Israel still dey bomb di area, wey don kill at least 33 civilians.

But di Palestinians for Gaza, wey dey known for dia strong faith, no fear. Dem still gather in large numbers to do Eid prayer across di enclave.

Palestinians do Eid al-Adha prayer around di ruins of Yaffa Mosque.

Eid al-Adha dey happen wit sorrow for Gaza, wey still dey under Israeli blockade and attack.

Israel don kill at least 33 Palestinians on top Eid al-Adha day.

Israel don destroy about 80 percent of di mosques for Gaza.

One Palestinian man and one pikin dey prepare to join Eid prayer for Gaza.

Palestinians gather to do Eid al-Adha prayers for one tent wey dem put near di Great Omari Mosque.

Di Great Omari Mosque don suffer serious damage from one recent Israeli air strike.

Eid al-Adha dey happen same time wit di 610th day of Israel attack for Gaza.

Explore
South Africa go collect almost $300 million AI investment from Microsoft
Police for New York crack down on pro-Palestine students
Cyclone Alfred dey hot for Australia as millions dey prepare for am
Arab leaders reject Gaza displacement, back Egypt plan
Trump beg US Congress to cancel 'terrible' CHIPS Act
Al-Azhar condemn Israel blockade of Gaza during Ramadan
President of Nigerian Senate dey face sexual harassment claim from lawmaker
Dokumentri wey show how life be for Palestinian people win Oscar
Israel wan resume war for Gaza within one week
Bolton: Merz suppose meet Trump before e take office
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost don land for di moon
Israel say dem stop all kain aid and supply wey dey enter Gaza
Namibia say goodbye to dia founding papa, 'di ultimate statesman' Nujoma
Zelenskyy say im relationship with Trump still fit beta
Turkey dey move forward to 'terror-free' future — Erdogan
Check out small sample of TRT Global! Share your feedback!
Contact us