Helpless Palestinians for Gaza don do Eid al-Adha prayer among di ruins wey Israel 18-month attack don cause.

Di people for di blockaded Gaza welcome di Muslim holy festival wit plenty sorrow as Israel still dey bomb di area, wey don kill at least 33 civilians.

But di Palestinians for Gaza, wey dey known for dia strong faith, no fear. Dem still gather in large numbers to do Eid prayer across di enclave.

Palestinians do Eid al-Adha prayer around di ruins of Yaffa Mosque.

Eid al-Adha dey happen wit sorrow for Gaza, wey still dey under Israeli blockade and attack.

Israel don kill at least 33 Palestinians on top Eid al-Adha day.

Israel don destroy about 80 percent of di mosques for Gaza.

One Palestinian man and one pikin dey prepare to join Eid prayer for Gaza.

Palestinians gather to do Eid al-Adha prayers for one tent wey dem put near di Great Omari Mosque.

Di Great Omari Mosque don suffer serious damage from one recent Israeli air strike.

Eid al-Adha dey happen same time wit di 610th day of Israel attack for Gaza.