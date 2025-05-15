logo
POLITICSTURKISHWAR FOR GAZABIZNESS AN TEKNOLOJIOPINIONFEATURE TORI
UN call for ceasefire as wahala dey shele for Libya
Libyan media say dem suspend flights for Mitiga airport sake of di wahala wey dey happun, while Education Ministry don suspend classes for schools .
UN call for ceasefire as wahala dey shele for Libya
Trump Arab padi work quietly to get Alexander free — sources
Current estimate show say 59 captives still dey for Gaza, and dem believe say 21 of dem still dey alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians dey prison for Israel.
Trump Arab padi work quietly to get Alexander free — sources
US church no gree settle white South Africans wey relocate
Di Episcopal Church say dem go end dia refugee resettlement program wit di US goment instead of follow order to help resettle di white South Africans.
US church no gree settle white South Africans wey relocate
Eurovision 2025 dey face backlash sake of say dem include Israel
Eurovision 2025 dey face backlash sake of say dem include Israel
As di international music contest dey head go im grand finale for Switzerland, di event dey face backlash over Israel inclusion, with accusations say dem dey ignore genocide.
India media dey fight propaganda war against Pakistan
India media dey fight propaganda war against Pakistan
Wetin Skype shutdown teach us about teknology?
Wetin Skype shutdown teach us about teknology?
Who be Gaza journalist Eslayeh wey dem kill for Israeli strike?
Di CPJ say at least 178 journalists and media workers don die for Gaza, di occupied West Bank, Israel and Lebanon since di war start.
Who be Gaza journalist Eslayeh wey dem kill for Israeli strike?
Opinion
opinion
How di US Constitution dey enable tyranny
Di American Constitution wey pipo dey respect for long as symbol of freedom don turn to something wey some dey use do anyhow.
Goods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of Africa
Rise of di military machine: How AI dey set pace of war
Dem call Ben-Gvir war criminal for New York, im prisons prove am
E go hard for USA to break di partnership between China and Russia
Top Hollywood actors sign letter wey condemn Gaza genocide
Di signatories follow include Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and Spanish actor Javier Bardem.
Top Hollywood actors sign letter wey condemn Gaza genocide
More
Lightning kill at least 13 pipo for Bangladesh
Lightning kill at least 13 pipo for Bangladesh
Di kontri dey experience plenty lightning strikes as na almost 300 pipo wey die last year.
Nigerian star Awoniyi do surgery afta scary injury
Taiwo Awoniyi suffer injury wen e collide with post during Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester for City Ground.
Amnesty group sue UK say dem enable Israel to commit genocide for Gaza
Lawyers for Global Action Legal Network (GLAN) tok say dem start di case shortly after Israel begin attack Gaza.
White South Africans start US relocation under Trump 'refugee' programme
Di first batch of 49 White South Africans wey Presido Donald Trump tok say dem be ''victims of racial discrimination'' go fly enter USA on Monday.
At least 23 pipo die for attacks inside Nigeria
Trump don allegedly cut ties with Netanyahu over 'manipulation' concern
Robert Francis Prevost become first American Pope
Malema no get UK visa for Cambridge University tok
Shey Facebook dey track selfies of young girls for beauty ads?
Politics
Ties with Africa na one of Russia top priority- Putin
Ties with Africa na one of Russia top priority- Putin
China ‘strongly’ slam CIA recruitment ads
China ‘strongly’ slam CIA recruitment ads
Trump say e go extend TikTok deadline if deal no happun
Trump say e go extend TikTok deadline if deal no happun
Hard right local UK election win dey shake PM Starmer
Hard right local UK election win dey shake PM Starmer
Videos
Israeli strikes kill at least 40 Palestinians for Jabalia
00:00
Israeli air strikes target Gaza European hospital
00:00
Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander don arrive Israel
00:00
Israeli strike kill Palestinian journalist Hassan Eslayeh
00:00
Terror group PKK lay down dia arms
Feature tori
African women dey plant strategies to survive as climate change dey hit
CLIMATE
African women dey plant strategies to survive as climate change dey hit
World
Indian strike kill at least 8 for Pakistan, injure 35
Indian strike kill at least 8 for Pakistan, injure 35
New blast for Port Sudan, army fire anti-aircraft missile
New blast for Port Sudan, army fire anti-aircraft missile
Pakistan down five Indian warplanes and drones — Minister
Pakistan down five Indian warplanes and drones — Minister
Blast hit Sudan main city for third day as RSF dey attack
Blast hit Sudan main city for third day as RSF dey attack
Audios Horizontal Carousel Listing
Daily Tori Brif
02:35
Daily Tori Brif
Seeing di future
05:18
Seeing di future
Daily Tori Brif
02:31
Daily Tori Brif
Daily Tori Brif
03:27
Daily Tori Brif
Daily Tori Brif
02:45
Daily Tori Brif
Explore
Plenty Israeli sojas die, injure for minefield explosion: Hamas
Plenty Israeli sojas die, injure for minefield explosion: Hamas
Palestinians suppose dey hungry - Israel minister
Palestinians suppose dey hungry - Israel minister
Trump order all films from outside America to pay 100% tax
Trump order all films from outside America to pay 100% tax
Microsoft go shut down Skype afta 22 years
Microsoft go shut down Skype afta 22 years
ICJ go give judgement on di 'genocide' case wey Sudan bring against UAE
ICJ go give judgement on di 'genocide' case wey Sudan bring against UAE
Trump wan rename two US holidays
Trump wan rename two US holidays
Dangote dey 'comfortable' with how Trump tariffs affect im exports
Dangote dey 'comfortable' with how Trump tariffs affect im exports
US judge find Apple in contempt for breaking antitrust injunction
US judge find Apple in contempt for breaking antitrust injunction
Stigma and oda tins dey make Africa mpox crisis worse
Stigma and oda tins dey make Africa mpox crisis worse
Fire spoil military weapons store for Nigeria
Fire spoil military weapons store for Nigeria
Students sue Texas varsity, govnor over Gaza protest arrests
Students sue Texas varsity, govnor over Gaza protest arrests
Wetin make Huawei new AI chip dey disturb Americans?
Wetin make Huawei new AI chip dey disturb Americans?
Painting by Hamdi Bey sell for £1M during London auction
Painting by Hamdi Bey sell for £1M during London auction
How ChatGPT helep woman discover hidden cancer
How ChatGPT helep woman discover hidden cancer
Chinese astronauts return home afta six-month mission
Chinese astronauts return home afta six-month mission
contactUsBannerMobile
Contact us