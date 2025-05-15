UN call for ceasefire as wahala dey shele for LibyaUN call for ceasefire as wahala dey shele for Libya
Trump Arab padi work quietly to get Alexander free — sourcesTrump Arab padi work quietly to get Alexander free — sources
Current estimate show say 59 captives still dey for Gaza, and dem believe say 21 of dem still dey alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians dey prison for Israel.Current estimate show say 59 captives still dey for Gaza, and dem believe say 21 of dem still dey alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians dey prison for Israel.
US church no gree settle white South Africans wey relocateUS church no gree settle white South Africans wey relocate
Di Episcopal Church say dem go end dia refugee resettlement program wit di US goment instead of follow order to help resettle di white South Africans.Di Episcopal Church say dem go end dia refugee resettlement program wit di US goment instead of follow order to help resettle di white South Africans.
Eurovision 2025 dey face backlash sake of say dem include IsraelEurovision 2025 dey face backlash sake of say dem include Israel
As di international music contest dey head go im grand finale for Switzerland, di event dey face backlash over Israel inclusion, with accusations say dem dey ignore genocide.As di international music contest dey head go im grand finale for Switzerland, di event dey face backlash over Israel inclusion, with accusations say dem dey ignore genocide.
Who be Gaza journalist Eslayeh wey dem kill for Israeli strike?Who be Gaza journalist Eslayeh wey dem kill for Israeli strike?
Di CPJ say at least 178 journalists and media workers don die for Gaza, di occupied West Bank, Israel and Lebanon since di war start.Di CPJ say at least 178 journalists and media workers don die for Gaza, di occupied West Bank, Israel and Lebanon since di war start.
How di US Constitution dey enable tyranny
Di American Constitution wey pipo dey respect for long as symbol of freedom don turn to something wey some dey use do anyhow.Di American Constitution wey pipo dey respect for long as symbol of freedom don turn to something wey some dey use do anyhow.
Top Hollywood actors sign letter wey condemn Gaza genocideTop Hollywood actors sign letter wey condemn Gaza genocide
Di signatories follow include Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and Spanish actor Javier Bardem.Di signatories follow include Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and Spanish actor Javier Bardem.
Nigerian star Awoniyi do surgery afta scary injury
Taiwo Awoniyi suffer injury wen e collide with post during Forest's 2-2 draw against Leicester for City Ground.
Amnesty group sue UK say dem enable Israel to commit genocide for Gaza
Lawyers for Global Action Legal Network (GLAN) tok say dem start di case shortly after Israel begin attack Gaza.
White South Africans start US relocation under Trump 'refugee' programme
Di first batch of 49 White South Africans wey Presido Donald Trump tok say dem be ''victims of racial discrimination'' go fly enter USA on Monday.
Lightning kill at least 13 pipo for Bangladesh
Di kontri dey experience plenty lightning strikes as na almost 300 pipo wey die last year.
