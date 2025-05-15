Trump Arab padi work quietly to get Alexander free — sourcesTrump Arab padi work quietly to get Alexander free — sources
Who be Gaza journalist Eslayeh wey dem kill for Israeli strike?Who be Gaza journalist Eslayeh wey dem kill for Israeli strike?
Top Hollywood actors sign letter wey condemn Gaza genocideTop Hollywood actors sign letter wey condemn Gaza genocide
Dem call Ben-Gvir war criminal for New York, im prisons prove am
Wen di far-right security minister for Israel chop insults and shouts for US, di world see how im reputation be.Wen di far-right security minister for Israel chop insults and shouts for US, di world see how im reputation be.
Amnesty group sue UK say dem enable Israel to commit genocide for GazaAmnesty group sue UK say dem enable Israel to commit genocide for Gaza
Lawyers for Global Action Legal Network (GLAN) tok say dem start di case shortly after Israel begin attack Gaza.Lawyers for Global Action Legal Network (GLAN) tok say dem start di case shortly after Israel begin attack Gaza.
Trump don allegedly cut ties with Netanyahu over 'manipulation' concernTrump don allegedly cut ties with Netanyahu over 'manipulation' concern
Israeli Army Radio tok say US president Donald Trump don cut off direct contact with Benjamin Netanyahu as tension dey ground.Israeli Army Radio tok say US president Donald Trump don cut off direct contact with Benjamin Netanyahu as tension dey ground.
Plenty Israeli sojas die, injure for minefield explosion: HamasPlenty Israeli sojas die, injure for minefield explosion: Hamas
At least 853 Israeli sojas don die since Tel Aviv war against Gaza start, military figures showAt least 853 Israeli sojas don die since Tel Aviv war against Gaza start, military figures show