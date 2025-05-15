logo
WAR FOR GAZA
Trump Arab padi work quietly to get Alexander free — sources
Current estimate show say 59 captives still dey for Gaza, and dem believe say 21 of dem still dey alive. Meanwhile, over 9,900 Palestinians dey prison for Israel.
Who be Gaza journalist Eslayeh wey dem kill for Israeli strike?
Di CPJ say at least 178 journalists and media workers don die for Gaza, di occupied West Bank, Israel and Lebanon since di war start.
Top Hollywood actors sign letter wey condemn Gaza genocide
Di signatories follow include Richard Gere, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and Spanish actor Javier Bardem.
Opinion
Dem call Ben-Gvir war criminal for New York, im prisons prove am
Wen di far-right security minister for Israel chop insults and shouts for US, di world see how im reputation be.
As Gaza dey today be like di Nazi concentration camp
Eurovision 2025 dey face backlash sake of say dem include Israel
Gaza mark anoda Eid holiday under fire
As two million dey risk to die from hunger, Gaza dey resist with dia own food
Amnesty group sue UK say dem enable Israel to commit genocide for Gaza
Lawyers for Global Action Legal Network (GLAN) tok say dem start di case shortly after Israel begin attack Gaza.
Trump don allegedly cut ties with Netanyahu over 'manipulation' concern
Israeli Army Radio tok say US president Donald Trump don cut off direct contact with Benjamin Netanyahu as tension dey ground.
Plenty Israeli sojas die, injure for minefield explosion: Hamas
At least 853 Israeli sojas don die since Tel Aviv war against Gaza start, military figures show
