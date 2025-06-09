February 2011 bring drought and hunger for Somalia, but for Najiib Abdullahi, e open door wey change im life and im country in ways wey e no fit imagine that time.

Na scholarship from Turkish government wey come when hope don dey fade, carry young Najiib go Istanbul, one historic city for Turkey. Turkey no just give am education; dem give am inspiration to dream say e fit change Somalia through coffee.

“When I reach Turkey, Somalia dey face crisis,” Najiib yarn give TRT Afrika. “Turkish government no just wan help Somalia with aid, dem wan help us build better future. We sabi say our mission na to go back and rebuild our nation. I dream say I go change Somalia too, but I no know where to start.”

Years later, as di sweet smell of roasted coffee beans dey fill di morning air for Mogadishu streets wey full with cafés, Najiib journey from student to entrepreneur dey mirror di transformation wey im country dey experience. This kain scene no fit happen when e first comot go Istanbul.

From Classroom to Inspiration

Najiib education for Istanbul na part of Türkiye big plan for Africa, wey don give over 15,000 scholarships since 1992 and get agreement with 20 African countries.

By 2024, about 60,000 African students dey study for Türkiye through scholarship programs wey Yunus Emre Institute, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and Turkish Maarif Foundation dey run.

After e learn Turkish, Najiib enter Haliç University for Istanbul to study business management. But di real lesson wey e learn na for di plenty coffeehouses for di city, where e see how business fit be more than just selling things.

“Di biggest lesson wey Turkey teach me na how to dream,” e talk. “I see how Turkish people dey work hard and value craftsmanship. Coffee no be just drink – na culture, meeting place, and productivity source. I study how small coffee brands grow turn global names.”

For di busy Istanbul cafés, surrounded by entrepreneurs and students, Najiib begin dream big. E wan revive Somalia coffee heritage and add wetin e learn about Turkish hospitality and business culture.

Building from Nothing

When Najiib return Mogadishu for 2017, e dream meet reality. “I no get resources, no money, only dream,” e remember.

E start with wetin e fit do: small bakery. Every bread wey e sell na investment for di bigger dream. Di bakery success later become foundation for Beydan Coffee first shop wey open February 2019 for one quiet street.

“Di location no easy to change,” Najiib yarn. “But today, dat street don turn coffee shop hub, like Istanbul Istiklal Avenue.”

Di transformation no happen overnight. Somalis dey like tea pass, so to make dem like coffee na patience and innovation e take.

But Najiib sabi di market well. “Coffee no new to us; na just say e dey sleep before,” e explain. “Di youth embrace am quick.”

Beydan style different. Di modern look, branded cups, co-working spaces, and Somali-inspired design na wetin Mogadishu never see before. “Coffee shop no be just for coffee,” Najiib talk. “Na social space, community centre. Young people need place to work, connect, and dream.”

Beyond Bottom Lines

Wetin make Beydan special no be just di coffee; na di way Najiib dey build something wey big pass profit. Di company don create 250 jobs and train baristas and chefs, with 99% of di staff na Somali people.

“We bring professionals from abroad to train local talent and empower women for di male-dominated industry,” Najiib talk. “We get female baristas, managers, and HR people wey dey do well.”

For 2024 alone, Beydan train 60 baristas, half of dem na women, according to Somalia ministry of commerce.

Somalia Magazine name Najiib Abdullahi among di ‘25 Somalis of di Year’ for 2024, as one of di top five people wey impact di business sector for creating Mogadishu first coffee shop brand wey get six locations now.

“We don carry staff go Kenya and Ethiopia to visit farms and attend training,” Najiib talk. “Last month, we visit Kenyan farms.”

Beydan also embrace Somalia digital future early, with cashless payment system wey match di country fast digital economy.

Mobile payments rise 20% for 2024, according to Central Bank of Somalia, and Beydan tech-forward style don inspire other cafés for di city.

Turkish Bond Endures

Even as Beydan don grow as Somali success story, di Turkish roots still dey strong. “We dey source equipment and materials from Türkiye,” Najiib yarn. “We dey support each other.”

Di partnership between di two countries dey show how education, trade, and investment fit create lasting value.

Beydan win “Best Business” for 2022 Somalia International Awards and “Best Coffee Shop” for 2023 Mogadishu Coffee Festival.

Continental Vision

Najiib dream big pass Mogadishu streets. “Coffee start for Africa, but we no get global African brand,” e talk. “Our vision na to represent Africa coffee and hospitality.”

With trademarks for Kenya and talks with US investors for Minnesota Somali community, Beydan dey ready to expand across Africa and beyond. “I believe say Somali brand fit succeed worldwide,” Najiib yarn.

Im optimism no be for nothing. Somalia dey improve. “Security dey better, our population dey grow,” e explain. “Somalia dey open for investment; who come early go benefit.”

Di data support am. For 2024, Somalia GDP grow 3.7%, according to African Development Bank.

To young entrepreneurs wey dey watch, Najiib advice dey simple. “Start small. You fit change your area, city, and country. Small steps dey lead to big change,” e talk.

Model for Future

Beydan Coffee no be just business success story.

“Di economic partnership between our countries dey show for people like me,” Najiib talk. “Beydan na proof of wetin fit happen when education create opportunity.”

For places like Rwanda and Ethiopia, similar stories of business growth dey happen. But few don capture di imagination like Beydan blend of Turkish inspiration and Somali determination.