Four Articles Horizontal With Details
Goods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of AfricaGoods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of Africa
Di Ghana Revenue Authority find say di kontri dey lose more dan GHS 10 billion (around $720 million) every year sake of smuggling.Di Ghana Revenue Authority find say di kontri dey lose more dan GHS 10 billion (around $720 million) every year sake of smuggling.
Rise of di military machine: How AI dey set pace of warRise of di military machine: How AI dey set pace of war
Di biggest casualty wey dey come with di growing use of artificial intelligence for di battlefield na human gatekeeping.Di biggest casualty wey dey come with di growing use of artificial intelligence for di battlefield na human gatekeeping.
Dem call Ben-Gvir war criminal for New York, im prisons prove amDem call Ben-Gvir war criminal for New York, im prisons prove am
Wen di far-right security minister for Israel chop insults and shouts for US, di world see how im reputation be.Wen di far-right security minister for Israel chop insults and shouts for US, di world see how im reputation be.
E go hard for USA to break di partnership between China and RussiaE go hard for USA to break di partnership between China and Russia
Beijing and Moscow no be true allies, but di way dem dey do business togeda dey form strong foundation for close ties.Beijing and Moscow no be true allies, but di way dem dey do business togeda dey form strong foundation for close ties.
As Gaza dey today be like di Nazi concentration campAs Gaza dey today be like di Nazi concentration campI know say dis words heavy. I no dey write dem anyhow. I dey write dem because I don tire for all dis sugar-coating. I don tire for pretending say na conflict, when e clear say na massacre.I know say dis words heavy. I no dey write dem anyhow. I dey write dem because I don tire for all dis sugar-coating. I don tire for pretending say na conflict, when e clear say na massacre.
Three Articles Horizontal
How Bollywood film Chhaava lead to violence and curfew for Indian cityHow Bollywood film Chhaava lead to violence and curfew for Indian cityFor society wey dey shaped more and more by propaganda films and political provocations, history no go dey remembered—e go dey weaponized.For society wey dey shaped more and more by propaganda films and political provocations, history no go dey remembered—e go dey weaponized.
Spotlight Authors
Turkey dey play important role as balancer for di Ukraine peace tokTurkey dey play important role as balancer for di Ukraine peace tokAnkara diplomatic efforts for di Ukraine tok put Turkey in di heart of di evolving security order for Europe.Ankara diplomatic efforts for di Ukraine tok put Turkey in di heart of di evolving security order for Europe.