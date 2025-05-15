logo
OPINION
How di US Constitution dey enable tyranny
Di American Constitution wey pipo dey respect for long as symbol of freedom don turn to something wey some dey use do anyhow.
Goods smuggling: Quiet Killer of di Economic Future of Africa
Di Ghana Revenue Authority find say di kontri dey lose more dan GHS 10 billion (around $720 million) every year sake of smuggling.
Rise of di military machine: How AI dey set pace of war
Di biggest casualty wey dey come with di growing use of artificial intelligence for di battlefield na human gatekeeping.
Dem call Ben-Gvir war criminal for New York, im prisons prove am
Wen di far-right security minister for Israel chop insults and shouts for US, di world see how im reputation be.
E go hard for USA to break di partnership between China and Russia
Beijing and Moscow no be true allies, but di way dem dey do business togeda dey form strong foundation for close ties.
As Gaza dey today be like di Nazi concentration camp
As Gaza dey today be like di Nazi concentration campI know say dis words heavy. I no dey write dem anyhow. I dey write dem because I don tire for all dis sugar-coating. I don tire for pretending say na conflict, when e clear say na massacre.
How AI fit change di way Africa women dey work
Wetin China and Russia dey do as US and Iran dey restart dia nuclear tok?
Wetin China and Russia dey do as US and Iran dey restart dia nuclear tok?
Wahala between US and China no be only about trade, na classic power struggle
Wetin Trump tok no good: Lesotho na kontri wey get rich culture
Islamophobia: Western wound wey dem still dey ignore
As two million dey risk to die from hunger, Gaza dey resist with dia own food
Di expulsion of Rasool na planned move by di Trump administration
Austria try again for law wey go ban wearing of headscarf
How di AI race between China and di West go play out?
How Bollywood film Chhaava lead to violence and curfew for Indian city
How Bollywood film Chhaava lead to violence and curfew for Indian cityFor society wey dey shaped more and more by propaganda films and political provocations, history no go dey remembered—e go dey weaponized.
America pull out from di climate finance agreement cause global concern
3 minit wey yu go read
Europe and Turkey: Why new dialogue dey important now
4 minit wey yu go read
Wetin camera see: How pipo dey take bad photos
3 minit wey yu go read
Israel strategy of escalation don reveal big humanitarian wahala
5 minit wey yu go read
Turkey dey play important role as balancer for di Ukraine peace tok
Turkey dey play important role as balancer for di Ukraine peace tokAnkara diplomatic efforts for di Ukraine tok put Turkey in di heart of di evolving security order for Europe.
