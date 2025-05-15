Shey Facebook dey track selfies of young girls for beauty ads?Shey Facebook dey track selfies of young girls for beauty ads?
E go hard for USA to break di partnership between China and Russia
Beijing and Moscow no be true allies, but di way dem dey do business togeda dey form strong foundation for close ties.Beijing and Moscow no be true allies, but di way dem dey do business togeda dey form strong foundation for close ties.
Dangote dey 'comfortable' with how Trump tariffs affect im exportsDangote dey 'comfortable' with how Trump tariffs affect im exports
Di Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote say e "dey comfortable" wit di impact wey President Donald Trump tariffs go get on im urea exports to di US.Di Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote say e "dey comfortable" wit di impact wey President Donald Trump tariffs go get on im urea exports to di US.
US judge find Apple in contempt for breaking antitrust injunctionUS judge find Apple in contempt for breaking antitrust injunction
One US judge say Apple disobey order as dem no follow di 2021 injunction wey say make dem stop anti-competitive practices.One US judge say Apple disobey order as dem no follow di 2021 injunction wey say make dem stop anti-competitive practices.
12 US states don sue Trump administration over tariffs12 US states don sue Trump administration over tariffs
Di lawsuit dey argue say Trump no get di authority to impose tariffs and e don bring chaos to di US economy because of am.Di lawsuit dey argue say Trump no get di authority to impose tariffs and e don bring chaos to di US economy because of am.