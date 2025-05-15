logo
Shey Facebook dey track selfies of young girls for beauty ads?
Di former policy director tell-all book tok say Facebook dey track teenagers for moments wey dem dey emotionally vulnerable.
Microsoft go shut down Skype afta 22 years
Pipo go fit still access dia contacts and chats if dem sign in to Microsoft Teams.
Trump say e go extend TikTok deadline if deal no happun
Di US presido give di app two chances from enforcing di ban wey congress order.
Dangote dey 'comfortable' with how Trump tariffs affect im exports
Di Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote say e "dey comfortable" wit di impact wey President Donald Trump tariffs go get on im urea exports to di US.
US judge find Apple in contempt for breaking antitrust injunction
One US judge say Apple disobey order as dem no follow di 2021 injunction wey say make dem stop anti-competitive practices.
12 US states don sue Trump administration over tariffs
Di lawsuit dey argue say Trump no get di authority to impose tariffs and e don bring chaos to di US economy because of am.
