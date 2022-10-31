BIZTECH
Elon Musk says he will be Twitter CEO
Billionaire Elon Musk has moved quickly to begin making changes on Twitter and fired some top executives at the company after a $44B buyout.
Last week, Musk's takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga. / Reuters Archive
October 31, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk has said in a filing that he will be the chief executive officer of Twitter, the social media company he recently acquired for $44 billion.

Monday's move came after Musk, who also runs Tesla Inc and SpaceX, fired Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and other top company officials last week.

Musk previously changed his Twitter bio to "Chief Twit" in a sign alluding to this move.

Last week, Musk's takeover of the social media company for $44 billion concluded a months-long saga.

Since then, Musk has moved quickly to begin making changes at the company, which he had ridiculed for months for being slow to introduce product changes or take down spam accounts.

Musk's teams began meeting with some employees to investigate Twitter's software code and understand how aspects of the platform worked, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Some staff who spoke with the Reuters news agency said they had received little communication from Musk or other leaders and were using news reports to piece together what was happening at the company.

READ MORE:Twitter to revise how it verifies users: Musk

SOURCE:Reuters
