BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
New Luna price plummets after old one collapsed
The new cryptocurrency Luna, now called as Terra 2.0, falls to as low as $3.63, after seeing $19.54 over the weekend.
New Luna price plummets after old one collapsed
Crypto investors are highly skeptical about the success of the new blockchain after Luna Classic, or Terra Classic, plummeted to almost $0. / Reuters
May 30, 2022

The new cryptocurrency Luna has seen its price plummeting after its old version, referred to as Luna Classic, collapsed to erase around $40 billion.

The new Luna, now called as Terra 2.0, was launched on Friday and saw its price climbing to $19.54 over the weekend.

It, however, fell to as low as $3.63 on Monday and was trading at $6.46 at 1340 GMT.

Crypto investors are highly skeptical about the success of the new blockchain, after Luna Classic, or Terra Classic, plummeted to almost $0. 

It was trading at $0.000143 at the time.

READ MORE: New blockchain Luna 2.0 set to launch after collapse erases billions

Investigation under way

Its sibling UST, which was initially designed to be pegged one-to-one with the US dollar, also dove to almost $0.

Terraform Labs, the company behind UST and Luna Classic and Terra 2.0, has started distributing those tokens through an "airdrop" in a move to partially compensate some of the investors.

South Korean prosecutors have summoned all employees of Terraform Labs to investigate the collapse of Luna Classic and UST, according to local reports on Saturday.

READ MORE:What are stablecoins and how did they trigger a crypto market crash?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
Superman returns with a story that looks a lot like Gaza
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Türkiye slams Israeli strikes in southern Syria, calls for an immediate halt
Russia wants to understand motivation behind Trump's 50-day deadline: Lavrov
UN conference to work on post-war Gaza, Palestinian state recognition: France
Türkiye marks 9th anniversary of defeated 2016 coup attempt
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Türkiye's foreign minister to attend informal Cyprus meeting in New York
Russia does not care about Trump’s ‘theatrical ultimatum’, says Russia’s former president
EU top diplomat hopes bloc agrees new Russia sanctions soon
Russia's Lavrov meets with China's President Xi, Russia says
US launches new bid to keep migrants detained by denying hearings, memo shows
Powell requests watchdog probe into Fed renovation costs after Trump criticism
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us