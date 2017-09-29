Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reportedly suffered injured ribs after the Argentine forward was involved in a car crash in Amsterdam late on Thursday.

Argentine newspaper Diário Olé said Aguero was in the Netherlands to attend a concert, and was riding in a taxi when the vehicle crashed into a pole.

Manchester City confirmed the accident in a statement on Friday saying the player was in Holland on his off day when the accident occurred.

"... Aguero will be assessed by Club doctors today after being involved in a road accident on Thursday..."

"He will return to Manchester this morning and his status will be checked ahead of tomorrow's Premier League clash at Chelsea."

Social media are already showing pictures, apparently of the crashed taxi.

According to first indications, Aguero could be sidelined for two months if the injuries prove to be as reported.

Manchester City are the current UK Premier League leaders.

They face Chelsea in their next match on Saturday.