Fenerbahce scored 2 goals in 3 minutes in the 2nd half to defeat Belgium's Anderlecht in the Turkish team's 4th match in the Europa League group stages.

In the Group D match at Fenerbahce's Sukru Saracoglu Stadium in Istanbul, Fenerbahce dominated the first half. The Belgium side came close to scoring when Anderlecht's Trebel struck the bar with a free-kick in the last minute of the half. The first half ended 0-0.

Valbuena scored in the 71st minute and Frey in the 74th minute for Fenerbahce to take a 2-point lead.

Anderlecht's Bakkali received a second yellow card and was sent off in the 79th minute. The match ended 2-0.

Besiktas drew Genk 1-1

Turkey's Besiktas drew Belgium's Genk 1-1 in their fourth match of the Europa League 2018-19 Group I match up on Thursday.

Besiktas dominated the second half but they could not find the second goal and Genk equalised the score with Berge in the 87th minute.