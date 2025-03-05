US President Donald Trump has threatened that Palestinians in besieged Gaza would be "dead" if hostages aren't released, telling Hamas to leave the blockaded enclave.

Strongly backing Israel as a ceasefire teeters, Trump said on Wednesday he was "sending Israel everything it needs to finish the job" as his administration expedites billions of dollars in weapons.

"Release all of the Hostages now, not later, and immediately return all of the dead bodies of the people you murdered, or it is OVER for you," he wrote on his Truth Social platform after meeting freed hostages.

"This is your last warning! For the leadership, now is the time to leave Gaza, while you still have a chance."

Trump also made clear there would be repercussions for Gaza as a whole, where virtually the entire population has been displaced by Israel's relentless carnage.

"To the People of Gaza: A beautiful Future awaits, but not if you hold Hostages. If you do, you are DEAD!"

The Palestinian resistance group Mujahideen brigade said that Trump's threat demonstrates Washington's insistence on continuing as a partner in genocide against Palestinians.

Israeli carnage

Israel decided on Sunday to halt aid shipments, hours after the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas expired.

The first six-week phase of the agreement, which took effect in late January, officially ended at midnight Saturday.

Israel, however, has not agreed to move forward to the second phase of the deal to permanently end its carnage in Gaza, which has killed more than 48,400 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.