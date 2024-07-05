Turkish intelligence has apprehended suspects who made provocations against the Turkish flag in northern Syria, security sources said, following anti-Turkish protests in northern Syria, sparked by recent incidents targeting Syrian migrants' homes and businesses in Kayseri and other cities.

During these protests, Turkish flags were burned, Turkish-plated vehicles were attacked, and attempts were made to provoke Turkish soldiers, the press release by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization stated on Friday.

Provocations targeting Türkiye took place in northern Syria following incidents against migrants in Türkiye’s Kayseri province and some other provinces on June 30.

In response to these attempts, MIT, along with the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of National Defence, and law enforcement, intervened to apprehend those responsible and prevent further escalation.

"The Turkish flag is sacred to us, symbolising our independence earned through the blood of countless martyrs. Those who dare to provoke it have been apprehended," the intelligence organisation expressed.

Perpetrator of the attack on the Turkish flag

Following the security forces' operation, 17-year-old suspect involved in provoking Turkish flag in Syria's Al Bab was captured.

The suspect, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, confessed and provided information about accomplices, prompting further investigations by Turkish authorities.

The suspect reportedly apologised in front of the Turkish flag, kissing it and saying: "I attacked the Turkish flag, I regret it very much, I apologise to the Turkish people."

Two other suspects who took part in the provocations against Türkiye apologised to the Turkish people in their statements.

MIT emphasised that any attempt to disrupt peace in the secure corridor provided by the Turkish Republic in northern Syria will not be tolerated. The integrity of the Turkish flag, a cornerstone of the Turkish state, will be rigorously defended.

Turkish forces are present in northern Syria, near Türkiye’s southern frontier, as part of an anti-terrorist force working to keep safe both locals and Turkish nationals across the border.