TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye assists North Macedonia in fighting forest fires
Seven wildfires swept across North Macedonia, prompting a 30-day state of emergency.
Türkiye assists North Macedonia in fighting forest fires
The country on Monday banned movement in forests from 6 am to 8 pm. / Photo: AA Archive
July 15, 2024

Türkiye sent two airplanes and a helicopter to North Macedonia to support the fight against forest fires, Turkish agriculture and forestry minister has said.

"We are on duty for the forests, our common heritage. To support the fight against the ongoing forest fires, 2 of our planes and one helicopter went to North Macedonia," Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said on X on Monday.

"I convey my best wishes to the people of North Macedonia and wish our teams success in their duties," he added.

North Macedonia's director of the Crisis Management Center, Stojance Angelov, announced that aid from Türkiye arrived at the airport in Skopje.

Seven wildfires swept across North Macedonia on Sunday and prompted the government to declare a crisis situation. More than 100 hectares of forest had been scorched during the weekend despite the efforts of firefighters.

The state of emergency on the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia is for 30 days, said the government in a statement.

Besides alerting the medical staff, the government also approved the engagement of the police and army in the fight against the wildfires.

RelatedWorld Bank, Türkiye launch $400M project to bolster forest fire resilience

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski announced earlier that help in the fight against fires will soon arrive from Serbia, Slovenia, Montenegro, and Türkiye.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said they have received a request for help from North Macedonia. Dacic said that Serbia will send helicopters to put out the fire.

Prime Minister Mickoski said Monday that he expects wildfires to be put under control "tomorrow or the day after tomorrow at the latest."

The country on Monday banned movement in forests from 6 am to 8 pm.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry said that the ban will last until the wildfire risk is reduced.

Countries of the region, including North Macedonia and Serbia, issued an extreme weather alert last week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us