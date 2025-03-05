TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish defence industry to produce high-resolution micro satellite system
TAI to develop ‘team’ of satellites for monitoring, defence, disaster management, urban planning, and more, propelled by homegrown propulsion system to be provided by DeltaV
Turkish defence industry to produce high-resolution micro satellite system
The satellite system’s ground and flight software, power and interface units, and flight computers are being developed through national means, TAI said. / AA Archive
March 5, 2025

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) has entered a cooperation deal with Turkish rocket maker DeltaV to develop a high-resolution micro satellite system.

TAI will launch the national micro satellite system with an electro-optical and high-resolution payload with a homegrown propulsion system provided by DeltaV, according to a statement by TAI.

The satellite system’s ground and flight software, power and interface units, and flight computers are being developed through national means, TAI said.

The project will further solidify Türkiye’s leading position in the field, as the satellite system will be used for a multitude of areas, ranging from defence to environmental monitoring and from disaster management to urban planning.

Satellites with a resolution of 0.9m and 0.5m are planned to be developed as part of the project, forming a “team” of satellites in orbit.

The preliminary design phase has been successfully completed and the critical design phase has been accelerated.

The mission command and control activities are planned to be carried out at the Akinci Ground Station at TAI campuses.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us