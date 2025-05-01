President Donald Trump has said that National Security Advisor Mike Waltz will be the next US Ambassador to the UN.

"I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as interim National Security Advisor.

Waltz came under scrutiny in March after he mistakenly included Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, in a Signal chat that discussed US military strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.

Despite the internal debate about whether Waltz should resign, Trump publicly stood by him.

“Michael Waltz has learnt a lesson, and he’s a good man,” the president said at the time.

Waltz’s imminent departure is the first big shakeup of Trump's inner circle since he took office in January.

It was not immediately clear who would take over from Waltz, but one option included US special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been involved in both Russia-Ukraine diplomacy and the Middle East, a second source said.



The 51-year-old former US congressman from Florida lasted just over 100 days of Trump's second term, which has so far been more stable in terms of personnel than his first.