Türkiye reiterates its call for support to ongoing normalisation process with Armenia
"We categorically reject statements on events of 1915, made in violation of historical facts and international law," Turkish foreign ministry says.
Turkish foreign ministry warned against encouraging "radical circles to draw animosity from history." / AA
April 24, 2025

Türkiye has reaffirmed its call for support for the ongoing normalisation process between Ankara and Yerevan, said the country’s foreign ministry in a statement.

The ministry issued a statement "categorically" rejecting the claims made about the events of 1915," which are contrary to historical facts and international law."

“We categorically reject the statements on the events of 1915, made in violation of historical facts and international law,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement described the remarks as attempts "which clearly aim to exploit the pains of the past for political motives are totally null and void" and pointed out that Ankara has always supported world peace, dialogue, mutual understanding, and common prosperity in the region.

"With this understanding, Türkiye has opened its archives and proposed the establishment of a Joint Historical Commission for a just and scholarly examination of the events of 1915," it added.

It warned against encouraging "radical circles to draw animosity from history."

