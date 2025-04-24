AFRICA
2 min read
Democratic Republic of Congo and rebels agree to work on truce during Doha talks
By mutual agreement, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities, says statement.
Democratic Republic of Congo and rebels agree to work on truce during Doha talks
M23 has intensified its offensive since December, capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu. / AP
April 24, 2025

The Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC/M23), a rebel movement that includes M23 rebels, agreed to work towards a truce with the Democratic Republic of Congo government during recent talks brokered by Qatar in Doha, according to a joint statement issued Wednesday.

The decision was reached in the spirit of mutual understanding and a shared commitment to resolving the conflict in eastern DRC through peaceful means, it said.

It said “after frank and constructive discussions” government representatives and the AFC/M23 “agreed to work towards concluding a truce that would contribute to the effectiveness of the ceasefire.”

According to the statement, by mutual agreement, both parties reaffirmed their commitment to an immediate cessation of hostilities which would pave the way for constructive dialogue to restore lasting peace in DRC and the region.

The M23, at the centre of the conflict in eastern DRC, has intensified its offensive since December, capturing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Heeding ceasefire

In March, the Congolese military and the rebels announced a decision to heed a ceasefire called for by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame during talks mediated by the Emir of Qatar on March 18 in Doha.

But this has since been violated, with fighting being reported in several localities in North Kivu province.

The Democratic Republic of Congo and others accuse neighbouring Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group. Rwanda, however, denies the allegations.

The recent escalation has forced Congolese civilians to cross the border into neighbouring countries seeking safety. Nearly 120,000 people have so far arrived in Burundi, Tanzania and Uganda, according to the UN.

Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us