TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye condemns 'heinous attack' at mosque in Niger
At least 44 people killed, 13 others injured in attack on Friday, says Niger's interior minister.
Türkiye condemns 'heinous attack' at mosque in Niger
Here is the sentence in masu form: トルコ外務省はニジェールの人々に哀悼の意を表しました。/ 写真: AFP
March 22, 2025

Türkiye has condemned "heinous attack" that took place on Friday at a mosque in a village in Niger's Tillabery region.

In Saturday’s statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the people of Niger, wishing a swift recovery to those injured and Allah's mercy upon the deceased.

At least 44 people were killed and 13 others injured in the attack, Niger's Interior Minister Mohamed Toumba said on state television.

The southwestern region of Niger, particularly areas near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso, has seen a surge in violence in recent years, with militant groups exploiting instability to carry out deadly raids on villages and security forces.

The attack underscores the security challenges facing the Sahel nation, despite efforts by the government and international partners to curb the insurgency.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us