Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to Washington on March 25 on a two-day official visit where he will hold talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other officials, marking the first bilateral ministerial engagement between the two NATO allies since US President Donald Trump took office.

The discussions will focus on strategic steps to enhance Türkiye-US bilateral relations and preparations for future state-level visits. Key regional issues including Ukraine, Palestine, and Syria will be examined as both sides focus on potential cooperation opportunities.

Fidan is expected to emphasise Türkiye's firm support for Syria's stability and territorial integrity while advocating for the lifting of sanctions against Syria and enhanced cooperation on humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts.

Coordination in combatting Daesh and ensuring secure management of detention centres where Daesh terrorists are held in Syria will also be discussed.

Counter-terrorism cooperation, particularly regarding PKK/YPG terrorists that operate under the "SDF" umbrella and the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), will feature prominently in the talks.

The Turkish top diplomat is expected to discuss Türkiye's diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict and its readiness to contribute to ceasefire initiatives led by the US.

On the Palestine issue, Fidan is expected to stress the need for increased efforts to secure a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, urging the US to use its influence with Israel.

Bilateral relations

Defence cooperation will be a significant topic, with discussions on the removal of CAATSA sanctions and reconsideration of Türkiye's return to the F-35 programme.

The Turkish delegation will also address obstacles to the defence industry procurement process as officials note that aligning defence industry cooperation with geopolitical realities could help achieve the bilateral trade goal of $100 billion.

Bilateral relations between Türkiye and the United States gained positive momentum throughout 2024, and it is continuing under the Trump administration.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently held a telephone conversation with President Trump on March 16.

Fidan previously met with Rubio on February 14 during the 61st Munich Security Conference.

The F-16 Viper procurement process has advanced, with the Congressional notification period completed on February 11, 2024, and a Letter of Agreement signed on June 3, 2024.

Several working groups have been established to enhance cooperation, including the Syria Working Group (which has met three times, most recently in January 2025), the Energy and Climate Dialogue, Counter-terrorism Consultations, and the Iraq Working Group, demonstrating the wide breadth of engagement between the two NATO allies.