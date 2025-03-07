POLITICS
1 min read
South Korean court orders impeached president released from jail
Yoon Suk Yeol's plea to cancel his arrest was accept but his trial will continue, media reports say.
South Korean court orders impeached president released from jail
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol released from detention center after court accepts his plea to cancel his arrest / AP
March 7, 2025

A South Korean court ordered impeached President Yoon Suk-yeol to be released from jail, according to news reports Friday.

The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Seoul Central District Court made the ruling Friday. Other South Korean media carried similar reports.

The court didn’t immediately confirm the reports.

Yoon was arrested in January in connection with his December 3 martial law decree.

Investigators have alleged that the decree amounted to rebellion. If he’s convicted of that offense, he would face the death penalty or life imprisonment.

Yoon was separately impeached by lawmakers in December, leaving it to the Constitutional Court to decide whether to formally end Yoon's presidency or reinstate him.

If the Constitutional Court upholds Yoon’s impeachment, he will be officially thrown out of office and a national election will be held to choose his successor within two months.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us