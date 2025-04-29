UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has criticised Israel's blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza for more than two months.

Speaking at the Security Council's open debate on Palestine, Guterres said he was "alarmed" by statements from Israeli officials suggesting humanitarian aid could be leveraged as a military tactic.

"Aid is non-negotiable," he said, adding that "Israel must protect civilians and must agree to relief schemes and facilitate them."

Guterres said the situation remains dire, with "no end in sight to the killing and misery."

He added that the collapse of a ceasefire agreement on March 18 ended hopes for the release of hostages and the delivery of lifesaving aid.

Turning to the broader conflict, Guterres warned that the prospect of a two-state solution is "at risk of dwindling to the point of disappearance" and a political commitment to the long-standing goal is "farther than it has ever been."

"The world cannot afford to watch the two-state solution disappear," he said, as he urged global leaders to act decisively.

"Political leaders face clear choices; the choice to be silent, the choice to acquiesce, or the choice to act," said Guterres.

No shortage of bombs

Palestinian envoy said that Gaza is enduring relentless bombardment coupled with a deprivation of basic necessities, accusing Israel of using starvation as a weapon of war against civilians.

"There is no shortage of bombs falling on Gaza, but there is an imposed shortage of everything else; starvation as a weapon of war against an entire civilian population that is still being bombarded relentlessly," Palestine’s ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said.

Mansour urged the international community to take concrete steps to put an end to Israeli practices in the occupied territories.

"Palestine calls on all states to take measures against settlement colonisation, annexation, and forcible displacement, and to end the Israeli unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian Territories, in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) advisory opinion.

"We call on those who have yet to do so to recognise the State of Palestine without any further delay as a clear signal that they will not tolerate its destruction and the destruction of the two-state solution," he said.

'Unseen level' of humanitarian catastrophe

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has called for the world leaders to prevent a looming “total humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza, as Israeli attacks on Gaza continue to devastate civilian infrastructure and kill non-combatants, including in areas designated as shelters and health facilities.

“As the complete blockade of assistance essential for survival enters its ninth week, there must be concerted international efforts to stop this humanitarian catastrophe from reaching a new, unseen level,” Turk said in a statement on Tuesday.

Since 2 March, Israel has halted the entry of food, fuel, and critical humanitarian supplies into Gaza. The resulting shortages have shut down bakeries and depleted remaining food stocks.

Turk warned that “any use of starvation of the civilian population as a method of war constitutes a war crime, and so do all forms of collective punishment.”

War crimes

Concerns have intensified following reports of an Israeli plan to declare Rafah governorate a new “humanitarian zone,” which would compel civilians to relocate to receive aid.

Turk warned that such a move could result in large swaths of the population, particularly those unable to travel, such as the disabled, the sick, and women leading households, being cut off from food and other necessities.

“Such a plan will almost certainly mean large parts of Gaza and those who cannot easily move, including people with disabilities, those who are sick or injured, and women supporting entire families, will be forced to go without food,” he said.

Between March 18 and April 27, the UN Human Rights Office recorded 259 Israeli strikes on residential buildings and 99 attacks on tents housing internally displaced people (IDPs), many of them in areas previously designated by Israeli forces as the safe zone.

“Most of the attacks resulted in fatalities, including women and children,” he said.

“These incidents reflect the pattern we have seen during this escalation of attacks that raise grave concerns of violations of the principles of distinction, proportionality, and precautions.



Each of these incidents must be fully investigated. Intentionally directing attacks against civilians not taking a direct part in hostilities would constitute a war crime.”

The destruction has extended to the medical infrastructure.

The Martyr Mohammad Al Durrah Children’s Hospital was reportedly struck twice, on April 22 and 24, and is now completely out of service.

Civilian infrastructure critical to survival has also been targeted. On April 21 and 22, Israeli forces reportedly carried out coordinated attacks in three governorates, destroying 36 heavy machines used for essential relief operations, including clearing rubble, distributing water, and repairing sanitation systems.

“Such destruction significantly hinders access to water, degrades public health, and obstructs both the delivery of humanitarian aid and the conduct of rescue operations, including retrieving the injured and the dead from under the rubble and clearing debris to allow the ambulances to get to the victims,” he stated.

He expressed deep concern that the cumulative impact of these actions may be rendering life in Gaza incompatible with continued civilian existence.

He emphasised that third-party states are legally obligated under international law to prevent future atrocities and ensure accountability.

“Third States have clear obligations under international law to ensure that such conduct stops immediately, and they must act accordingly,” he said. “They also must search for and bring to justice all perpetrators of crimes under international law, by whomever committed.”