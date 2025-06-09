WORLD
2 min read
Hong Kong reaffirms US dollar peg amid market volatility, geopolitical pressure
The Hong Kong dollar saw sharp swings over two months, hitting both ends of its trading band and triggering heavy central bank intervention.
Hong Kong reaffirms US dollar peg amid market volatility, geopolitical pressure
Lee said his administration would strengthen the city's role as the global offshore yuan hub. / Photo: AP
June 9, 2025

Hong Kong will maintain its currency peg to the US dollar, the financial hub's leader said in an interview published on Monday, despite escalating geopolitical tensions and some calls to shift to a Chinese yuan peg.

The Hong Kong dollar has experienced sharp volatility over the past two months, strengthening to hit the strong end of the trading band and prompting the city's de-facto central bank to forcefully step up intervention, before the currency softened to near the weaker limit in recent sessions.

"Hong Kong's link with the US dollar has proven to be one of the fundamental success factors," John Lee told the South China Morning Post, noting the peg had always come under pressure, especially in uncertain times.

In order to defend the currency's peg to move within 7.75 and 7.85 per US dollar range, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority injected HK$129.4 billion into the market to purchase $16.7 billion worth of US dollars in multiple interventions last month.

Some market watchers have called for switching Hong Kong's US dollar peg to the yuan at a time when trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have created uncertainty.

Lee said his administration would strengthen the city's role as the global offshore yuan hub, while continuing to defend the US dollar peg.

"We will do more (offshore yuan) product diversification, so that it will generate more trade," he told the newspaper, noting that about 80% of the offshore yuan payments were processed in Hong Kong.

RelatedDollar touches 2-year high on Trump’s return. How long will the rally last?
SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Iran rejects US nuclear deal, to offer alternative via Oman
Syria to be relinked to SWIFT payment system: Report
Musk's father says Elon made a mistake 'under stress' and that Trump will prevail
Hong Kong reaffirms US dollar peg amid market volatility, geopolitical pressure
Ukraine's drone attack halts work at electronic plant in Chuvashia, Russia says
Putin approves new naval strategy to restore Russia’s sea power
Ancient 1,500-year-old tomb complex discovered beneath rubble in Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Los Angeles protests intensify after Trump deploys National Guard troops over immigration raids
Poland scrambles jets as Russia strikes Ukraine
Explosion reported at US air base in Japan
At least 15 dead as bus carrying students crashes in northern Malaysia
Israeli forces seize Gaza-bound aid ship, towing it to Israel
Troops deployed to LA to ensure 'law and order': Trump
Skydiving plane with 20 on board crashes in Tennessee
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us