Begum Aydogan Mathyk, an obstetrics and gynecology researcher at the University of South Florida, will investigate the health of an all-women spaceflight crew set for 2026.

The mission, organised by British-American space tourism firm Virgin Galactic in collaboration with the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences IIAS-02, aims to explore the long-term effects of space travel on women astronauts’ reproductive and hormonal health — an area still largely uncharted.

Mathyk emphasised the importance of space medicine — drawing particular attention to the gaps in research on women’s health — and added that while reproduction studies on animals have been conducted in space, her approach is distinct.

Her research focuses on medical imaging in space, especially gynecological ultrasounds in zero gravity — marking a first in the field.

As the world marks International Women’s Day, Mathyk’s research highlights the need for greater inclusion of women in space science. Her work not only fills critical gaps in understanding women’s health in space, but also paves the way for future generations of female astronauts.