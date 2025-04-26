WORLD
CIA official's son died while fighting for Russia against Ukraine: report
Michael Gloss, 21, who died in the spring of 2024, struggled with mental health issues, the CIA says.
Michael Gloss, the 21-year-old son of Juliane Gallina, the CIA’s deputy director for digital innovation, died in the spring of 2024. / Facebook
April 26, 2025

A senior CIA official's son died last year "while fighting in the conflict in Ukraine," according to a CIA spokesperson on Friday, NBC reported.

Michael Gloss, the 21-year-old son of Juliane Gallina, the CIA’s deputy director for digital innovation, died in the spring of 2024, the spokesperson said.

The agency described the death as a “private family matter,” and said Gloss had struggled with mental health issues.

The spokesperson said the entire CIA “family is heartbroken for their loss” and emphasised that the case is not considered a national security issue.

NBC reported that the Russian media outlet Important Stories was the first to reveal Gloss' death, citing Russian government documents and his social media posts.

Gloss had reportedly traveled extensively before eventually signing up with Russian forces, the report said.

On social media, Gloss had shared a photo of himself smiling in Moscow’s Red Square and voiced sympathy for Russia’s war effort, referring to it as a fight against “the Ukraine Proxy war.”

He also accused Western media of hiding the truth about the war and described Ukraine’s military as "corrupt" and "overwhelmed."

Ukraine claims it captured two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy shared photos of two men resting on cots in a room with bars over the windows. Both wore bandages, one around his jaw and the other around both hands and wrists.

