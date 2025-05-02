Hard-right upstarts Reform UK snatched a parliamentary seat from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's Labour party on Friday in local elections that dealt a blow to Britain's two establishment parties.

Reform UK party, led by anti-immigrant firebrand Nigel Farage, won the by-election in Runcorn and Helsby in northwest England by just six votes, as it picked up gains in other localities.

The group's strong showing continues momentum it built up at last year's general election and appears to confirm a trend that the UK is entering an era of multi-party politics.

"For the movement, for the party it's a very, very big moment indeed," Brexit champion Farage said of Reform's first-ever by-election win and Starmer's first electoral loss since he took office last July.

Reform also picked up dozens of council seats from both Labour and the Conservatives as Britain's political landscape shows signs of splintering.

The polls were the first since Starmer became prime minister and Kemi Badenoch took over the reins of the struggling opposition Conservatives last year.

Just 1,641 seats across 23 local authorities were up for grabs -- only a fraction of England's 17,000 councillors -- but early results suggested Reform was transferring leads in national polls into tangible results at the ballot box.

"The big question we wanted to know after these results was are the polls right in suggesting that Reform now pose a significant challenge to both the Conservatives and the Labour party? The answer to that question so far is quite clearly yes," political scientist John Curtice told the BBC.

The centrist Liberal Democrats and left-wing Greens also expected to make gains, as surveys show Britons are increasingly disillusioned with the two main parties amid anaemic economic growth, high levels of irregular immigration and flagging public services.

In the fight to become West of England mayor, one of six mayoralties being contested, the difference between the vote share of the winning party and the fifth-placed one was just 11 percent.

Labour only narrowly held the North Tyneside mayoralty after a 26-percent swing to Reform while the BBC projected that the anti-immigrant party would win the Greater Lincolnshire mayoralty.

Reform, which has vowed to "stop the boats" of irregular migrants crossing the English Channel, is hoping that winning mayoralties and gaining hundreds of councillors will help it build its grassroots activism before the next general election -- likely in 2029.

TRT Global - Polls open for local elections in England It is the first big set of polls since Labour's landslide victory in last year's general election. 🔗

Squeezed from both sides

British politics have been dominated by the centre-left Labour party and centre-right Tories since the early 20th century.

But "British politics appears to be fragmenting," political scientist John Curtice wrote in the Telegraph this week.

He said Thursday's polls "will likely be the first in which as many as five parties are serious players".

Labour won a huge parliamentary majority in July with just 33.7 percent of the vote, the lowest share for any party winning a general election since World War II.

The Conservatives won just 24 percent of the vote, securing only 121 seats in the 650-seat parliament as the party endured its worst election defeat.

Reform picked up five seats, an unprecedented haul for a British hard-right party, while the Liberal Democrats won 61 more MPs than at the previous election and the Greens quadrupled their representation to four.

Labour won Runcorn with 53 percent of the vote last year, while Reform got just 18 percent, meaning a Reform victory would deliver a symbolic blow to Starmer and confirm the hard right's momentum.

The by-election was sparked after sitting Labour MP Mike Amesbury was convicted of assault for punching a man in the street.

Reform has topped recent polls of national voting intentions as Labour has endured a difficult return to power following 14 years in opposition, with Starmer's popularity tanking in opinion polls.

Labour has endured criticism over welfare cuts and tax rises that it claims is necessary to stabilise the economy.

Under threat from Reform on the right, the Tories are also being squeezed on the left by the Liberal Democrats, the traditional third party, eyeing gains in the wealthy south.

As Labour edges rightwards it is facing a growing challenge from the Greens on the left.

Both Labour and the Conservatives have sought to play down expectations in the local contests, which voters sometimes treat as a protest vote.