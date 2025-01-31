POLITICS
Has Israel achieved its goals in Gaza? Only 4% Israelis think so
The poll results come nearly two weeks after a ceasefire agreement in Gaza took effect on January 19, 2025.
An overwhelming majority of Israelis believe their country has failed to meet its objectives in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
January 31, 2025

A public opinion poll released Friday showed that only 4 percent of Israelis believe the objectives of the Gaza war have been fully achieved, despite the return of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza.

The Lazar Institute survey, which sampled 517 Israelis with a margin of error of 4.4 percent, was published by the Israeli daily Maariv.

When asked if Israel had met its goals in the Gaza war, 4 percent of respondents said the objectives had been fully achieved, 57 percent said they had not been fully realised, 32 percent believed the objectives had not been achieved at all, and 7 percent were unsure.

Regarding the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, 31 percent of respondents saw it as a sign the war had ended, while 57 percent disagreed, and 12 percent were uncertain.

The poll also revealed that 36 percent of Israelis believe the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas will be fully implemented, while 36 percent think it will not be completed, and 28 percent were unsure.

In response to an ultimatum issued by ultra-Orthodox parties to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — demanding either the passage of a military conscription law for religious students or early elections — 57 percent of respondents favoured elections, 30 percent supported passing the conscription law, and 13 percent were undecided.

The poll indicated that if elections were held today, Netanyahu's far-right and religious bloc would secure 49 seats in the Knesset, while the opposition would gain a majority with 61 seats. Arab parties are projected to win 10 seats.

The Israeli Knesset has 120 seats, with 61 required to form a government. Despite the poll's findings, early elections remain unlikely as Netanyahu continues to resist calls for a vote while the war is ongoing.

A previous Maariv poll, published last Friday, showed Netanyahu's bloc winning 51 seats, while the opposition was projected to claim 59.

The poll results come nearly two weeks after a ceasefire agreement in Gaza — mediated by the US, Egypt and Qatar — took effect on January 19, 2025.

SOURCE:Reuters
