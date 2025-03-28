The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has published rule changes that will come into effect from July 1, including a new rule that will prevent goalkeepers from time-wasting.

According to the booklet published on the IFAB website, a goalkeeper will now be allowed to hold the ball in his hands for a maximum of eight seconds.

If the goalkeeper holds the ball longer than that, the referee will give a visual countdown of five seconds and then award a corner kick to the opposing team.

Under the previous rule, the goalkeeper had six seconds to release the ball before the opposing team was awarded an indirect free kick, but this rule was rarely applied by referees.

VAR rules

Under the new rules, no indirect free kick and no disciplinary sanction will be given when a team official, substitute, substituted or sent-off player or player who is temporarily off the field of play touches the ball as it is leaving the field of play and there is no intention to interfere unfairly.

There is also a new addition to the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) protocol. Accordingly, referees will be able to make an announcement after a VAR review or extended VAR control.

The booklet also includes a new set of guidelines to ensure that only the team captain can speak to the referee in certain situations.