TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Ankara dismisses accusations over Gaza statement delay as politically motivated, citing procedural timelines and affirming its ongoing support for Palestinian rights.
Türkiye rejects claims it withheld support for Hague Group’s Gaza statement
Ankara warns against interpreting Türkiye’s Gaza policy through what it described as “a mindset rooted in misinformation or ill intent.” / AA
July 19, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected claims that the country failed to support a joint statement issued by the Hague Group following its meeting in Colombia on July 15–16, calling the allegations “unfounded” and part of a disinformation campaign.

In a statement released on Saturday, the ministry clarified that participation in joint declarations made at international gatherings follows a defined process and timeline. 

“As anyone with experience and knowledge in such matters would know, participation in decisions and joint statements adopted at international meetings typically follows a set timeline,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the final deadline for countries to formally approve the joint statement issued at the Bogota meeting is September 20. So far, only 12 of the 30 participating countries have declared their support.

Continued support for Palestinian rights

Türkiye emphasised that some elements of the statement require inter-institutional coordination due to the country’s international legal obligations.

 “All relevant institutions and organisations must complete the necessary preparations before participating in the joint statement,” the ministry said, underscoring that procedural compliance does not imply political hesitation.

The statement also pointed out that Türkiye is already implementing nearly all of the measures outlined in the draft declaration. 

“As it has consistently done before, Türkiye will continue to strongly support all initiatives that protect Palestinian rights,” the ministry stressed.

The Foreign Ministry warned against interpreting Türkiye’s Gaza policy through what it described as “a mindset rooted in misinformation or ill intent.”

SOURCE:TRT World
