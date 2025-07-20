Kenyan rights activist Boniface Mwangi is accused of "facilitation of terrorist acts" during protests that rocked the country in June 2025, investigators said on Sunday, a day after he was arrested.

Mwangi, who was arrested at his home near Nairobi, is being held at a police station in the capital and will be arraigned on Monday, Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on X.

The activist denies the charges, saying in a social media post shared by his supporters: "I am not a terrorist."

Unrest

The search warrant police used to raid Mwangi's home, which an ally shared with journalists, accuses the campaigner of having paid "goons" to stoke unrest at last month's protests.

Investigators said they had seized two mobile phones, a laptop and several notebooks from his home in Lukenya, east of the capital, plus hard drives, two more computers, two unused tear gas canisters and a blank firearm cartridge from his office in Nairobi.