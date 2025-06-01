The Ethiopian health ministry confirmed on Saturday the first death from mpox in the country, with five people still infected.

No new infections or recovery cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's daily situation report. Five cases are still active, and none are considered severe.

The first confirmed cases in Ethiopia were reported last week in Moyale, a town in the Oromia region near the Kenyan border. The infections affected a family of three, including two parents and an infant, who tested positive after experiencing symptoms.

The origin of the infection is still being investigated.

Monitoring situation

“We are actively monitoring the situation and continuing our testing and surveillance efforts,” the ministry said in a statement.

As of May 31, Ethiopia had conducted 15 mpox tests, with the majority of them concentrated in areas where symptoms had been reported or where there were close contacts.

The country’s response has included increased surveillance in border towns and public awareness campaigns.

However, life in Moyale — a predominantly pastoral area — and nearby regions has continued largely uninterrupted.