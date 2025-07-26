AFRICA
2 min read
Artemis: Senegal joins world's ambitious space exploration pact
Dakar expands cooperation with NASA, becoming 56th signatory to the international moon exploration framework
Artemis: Senegal joins world's ambitious space exploration pact
Prada presented Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit, the next-generation spacesuit for the Artemis III lunar mission in Milan in 2024. / AA
July 26, 2025

Senegal on Friday became the 56th country and the first Francophone African nation to sign the US-led Artemis Accords to establish international norms for peaceful space exploration, including a permanent base on the moon.

Senegalese Space Studies Agency (ASES) President Maram Kaire attended a signing ceremony at NASA headquarters in Washington, DC, along with senior NASA officials.

“By signing the Artemis Accords, Senegal’s space agency has taken another step forward in strengthening ties between our two nations,” NASA said in a statement.

Nigeria, Rwanda and Angola had joined the pact from the African continent prior to Senegal.

Why it matters

Senegal, which established its national space agency in 2023, previously collaborated with NASA in 2021 by helping to observe the occultation of the Orus asteroid targeted by the Lucy mission. In August 2024, Senegal launched its first satellite, GAINDESAT-1A.

The Artemis Accords, first introduced in May 2020, build upon the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and aim to establish shared principles for responsible space activity.

RELATEDTRT Global - Niger to probe sale of world's biggest Mars rock in the US

Key tenets include registering space objects, preventing harmful interference, sharing scientific data and providing emergency assistance.

Under the pact, the US envisions building a permanent lunar base, using the moon as a stepping-stone for Mars missions and resource extraction.

The Artemis programme is considered the most ambitious and diverse global human space exploration initiative to date.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan denounces ‘parallel government’ by paramilitary RSF
Syria to hold first post-Assad parliamentary election in September
Several people killed as floods hit northeastern Nigeria
Türkiye battles deadly wildfires as extreme heat fuels crisis across Europe
South Africa 'horrified by deliberate starvation' of Palestinians in Gaza: Ramaphosa
Erdogan, Macron discuss Gaza crisis in phone call, Turkish leader urges immediate global action
Rebel group ADF's attack on DRC Catholic church kills at least 21 people
Gaza death toll nears 60,000 as Israel continues its brutal war on Palestinians
At least 25 people killed after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
Eswatini faces increased public pressure after accepting prisoners deported from US
Church slams 'extermination through starvation' in Gaza, demands end to Israeli siege
Trump's administration pauses visa processing at US embassy in Niger
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
RSF-led coalition announces parallel government in Sudan
Emergency declared aboard Handala as Gaza-bound aid ship faces possible interception
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us