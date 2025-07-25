AFRICA
1 min read
Türkiye’s exports to Africa nearly reach $10B in first half of 2025
Morocco was the top buyer of Turkish goods in the January–June period as ties strengthen, official data shows
Türkiye’s exports to Africa nearly reach $10B in first half of 2025
Chemical products topped the list of Türkiye’s exports to Africa in the first six months of 2025. / AA
July 25, 2025

Türkiye’s exports to Africa edged closer to $10 billion in the first six months of 2025, according to data from the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM), with Morocco emerging as the top recipient.

Morocco imported $1.8 billion worth of Turkish goods in January–June, leading the continent as improvements in bilateral relations and Türkiye’s proximity continued to boost trade.

Egypt followed with $1.6 billion in imports, while Libya received $1.3 billion. Other key markets included Tunisia with $554.1 million, South Africa with $303.5 million, and Nigeria with $242.3 million.

In terms of growth in value, Türkiye’s exports to Morocco increased by $345 million from the same period last year. Exports to Libya grew by $262 million, the Democratic Republic of Congo by $103 million, Niger by $91.5 million, and Ghana by $68.1 million.

Chemical products topped the list of Türkiye’s exports to the continent, totaling $1.3 billion. This was followed by cereals, grains, oilseeds and derivatives with $1.2 billion, steel with $942.4 million, textiles and raw materials with $675.5 million, and automotive products with $619 million.

RELATEDTRT Global - Why Türkiye is Africa’s most trusted partner in peace and development
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan denounces ‘parallel government’ by paramilitary RSF
Syria to hold first post-Assad parliamentary election in September
Several people killed as floods hit northeastern Nigeria
Türkiye battles deadly wildfires as extreme heat fuels crisis across Europe
South Africa 'horrified by deliberate starvation' of Palestinians in Gaza: Ramaphosa
Erdogan, Macron discuss Gaza crisis in phone call, Turkish leader urges immediate global action
Rebel group ADF's attack on DRC Catholic church kills at least 21 people
Gaza death toll nears 60,000 as Israel continues its brutal war on Palestinians
At least 25 people killed after boat capsizes in northern Nigeria
Eswatini faces increased public pressure after accepting prisoners deported from US
Church slams 'extermination through starvation' in Gaza, demands end to Israeli siege
Trump's administration pauses visa processing at US embassy in Niger
Israel storms Gaza-bound aid ship shortly after distress call
RSF-led coalition announces parallel government in Sudan
Emergency declared aboard Handala as Gaza-bound aid ship faces possible interception
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us