The Democratic Republic of Congo is to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations women's handball tournament.

According to the president of the DRC Handball Federation (FEHAND), Amos Mbayo Kiteng, the country has been chosen by the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) to organise the sporting event that brings African countries together.

“The DRC did not apply for the organization of the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations women's handball tournament. It is rather the CAHB which chose our country given its performance,'' Amos Mbayo Kitenge told the Congolese News Agency (ACP).

He added that the Congolese team have always participated in the AFCON competitions in other places but ''now we will have the advantages of playing at home.''

Kiteng said ''by the Grace of God, we are going to organize this great competition at home'' and that it will be a national pride.

The last women's handball competition took place from November last year in Senegal. It was won by Angola.