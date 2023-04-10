SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Women's handball: DRC to host AFCON 2028
The last competition held in Senegal in November 2022 was won by Angola. The tournament is organised every two years.
Women's handball: DRC to host AFCON 2028
The women's handball competition bring national teams together from across Africa./ Photo: AA
April 10, 2023

The Democratic Republic of Congo is to host the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations women's handball tournament.

According to the president of the DRC Handball Federation (FEHAND), Amos Mbayo Kiteng, the country has been chosen by the African Handball Confederation (CAHB) to organise the sporting event that brings African countries together.

“The DRC did not apply for the organization of the 2028 Africa Cup of Nations women's handball tournament. It is rather the CAHB which chose our country given its performance,'' Amos Mbayo Kitenge told the Congolese News Agency (ACP).

He added that the Congolese team have always participated in the AFCON competitions in other places but ''now we will have the advantages of playing at home.''

Kiteng said ''by the Grace of God, we are going to organize this great competition at home'' and that it will be a national pride.

The last women's handball competition took place from November last year in Senegal. It was won by Angola.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us