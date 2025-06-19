AFRICA
1 min read
Kenya's parliament passes proposed 2025 finance law
Kenya's parliament has voted to approve this year's proposed finance law, denying the revenue authority's request to get unrestricted access to taxpayers' data.
Kenya's parliament passes proposed 2025 finance law
Kenya has drawn a 4.29 trillion-shilling ($33 billion) budget for the 2025/26 (July-June) fiscal year. / Photo: Reuters
a day ago

Kenya's parliament on Thursday voted to approve this year's proposed finance law, denying the revenue authority's request to get unrestricted access to taxpayers' data on account of privacy concerns and constitutional safeguards.

The government is under pressure to avoid a repeat of last year's unrest after protests against proposed tax hikes led to over 60 deaths and forced President William Ruto to abandon plans to raise 346 billion shillings in taxes.

Lawmakers voted by acclamation to approve this year's law, clearing the way for President Ruto to sign and approve it.

Kenya's parliamentary finance committee rejected on Monday a proposal that would have granted the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) the access to the data.

'Unnecessary' proposal

The provision included in this year's finance bill had drawn a public backlash over alleged privacy violations. The committee said existing laws allowed KRA to access financial data with a court warrant, rendering the proposal unnecessary.

Finance Minister John Mbadi last week presented to parliament a 4.29 trillion-shilling ($33 billion) budget for the 2025/26 (July-June) fiscal year.

This year's finance law aims to raise an extra 30 billion shillings ($233 million), mainly through boosting tax compliance.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ten endangered black rhinos moved from South Africa to Mozambique
Türkiye will never forget Azerbaijani people's solidarity after earthquakes: Erdogan
Côte d'Ivoire's main opposition parties seek inclusion in upcoming elections
Kenya jails two convicts for 30 years over 2019 hotel attack
Nigeria's navy cracks down on oil theft, seizes 76 vessels in two years
Trump says he will make Iran war decision 'within next two weeks'
Kenya's parliament passes proposed 2025 finance law
Spouse of Uganda's Besigye says bedbugs biting detained politician 'day and night'
Africa's 20 strongest militaries in 2025
Nigerian company to make HIV, malaria test kits
No surge in illegal border crossings following Israel-Iran conflict: Türkiye
Kenyan policemen appear in court over shooting of civilian during protests
Pentagon fires senior officer who called Netanyahu and his allies 'Judeo-supremacist cronies'
US moves military assets, limits access to its largest Middle East base
Iran-Israel conflict: Kenya urges caution after missile lands near embassies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us