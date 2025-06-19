AFRICA
Nigeria's navy cracks down on oil theft, seizes 76 vessels in two years
The Nigerian Navy has arrested 76 vessels and at least 242 suspects over the last two years in anti-oil theft operations.
Nigeria has grappled with oil theft which has denied the government significant revenues over the years. / Photo: Reuters
The Nigerian Navy has arrested 76 vessels and at least 242 suspects in anti-oil theft operations, and destroyed more than 800 illegal refining sites during a two-year crackdown, it said on Thursday.

Rampant oil theft from pipelines and wells has crippled Nigeria's oil industry in recent years, damaging government finances and stifling exports.

Since June 2023, naval authorities have seized around 171,000 barrels of crude and millions of litres of illegally refined fuels from criminal networks, Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla said at a briefing in the capital Abuja.

The navy also began verifying oil cargoes loaded at Nigeria's five major export terminals in January to combat oil theft at its source, Ogalla said.

More patrol vessels acquired

The navy has acquired patrol boats, three new ships and three AW 139 Trekker helicopters.

It is also building two additional seaward defence boats and will take delivery of two 76-meter offshore patrol vessels from Dearsan Shipyard in Türkiye.

